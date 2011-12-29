(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 29 -
-- Switzerland-based crude oil refiner Petroplus Holdings AG
(Petroplus) announced on Dec. 27, 2011, that it no
longer has access to its uncommitted $1.045 billion secured bank
facility.
-- As a result, the company may not be able to make payments
to continue operating.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit
rating on Petroplus to 'CCC+' from 'B' to reflect the sharp
deterioration in the company's liquidity position.
-- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view of
the potential for a further downgrade, due to the uncertainty
regarding Petroplus' success in reaching an agreement with its
lenders for sufficient facilities in the near term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on
Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG (Petroplus) to
'CCC+' from 'B'.
At the same time, the issue ratings on the senior unsecured
notes totaling $1.6 billion and the $150 million convertible
bond issued by finance subsidiary Petroplus Finance Ltd.
(Bermuda) were lowered to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The recovery ratings
on these rated instruments remain unchanged at '5', indicating
our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
The downgrade follows an announcement by Petroplus on Dec.
27, 2011, that it no longer has access to its uncommitted $1.045
billion secured bank facility.
The rating actions reflect Petroplus' reduced liquidity
resources and the potential consequences for its operations and
ability to meet payment obligations in a timely fashion. We now
assess Petroplus' liquidity position as "weak." We understand
that Petroplus cannot make further drawings under its $1.045
billion uncommitted bank facility. Petroplus has stated that
this facility is critical to allow its operating units to make
payments when due. We note that the company is seeking a prompt
restoration of the bank lines under the facility, but that this
is subject to agreement with its lenders.
The lenders' decision to limit drawings follows the weak
operating performance of Petroplus in the first nine months of
2011, and a sustained weak outlook for European oil refiners.
We will resolve or update the CreditWatch placement when we
have further information regarding the availability of existing
or new bank lines or other sources of liquidity. In any case, we
aim to affirm or take a further rating action within 90 days.
If Petroplus is not able to source alternative sufficient
funding in a timely fashion and is unable to fund its
operations, we see a risk that the company could seek court
protection from its creditors. We would likely see this as
tantamount to a default under our criteria. On the other hand,
if Petroplus can agree terms with its lenders or otherwise
address the immediate funding gap, we could affirm the ratings
or adjust them to reflect the revised liquidity and funding
outlook.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12,
2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises its Approach to Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, June 6, 2007