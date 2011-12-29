(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Switzerland-based crude oil refiner Petroplus Holdings AG (Petroplus) announced on Dec. 27, 2011, that it no longer has access to its uncommitted $1.045 billion secured bank facility.

-- As a result, the company may not be able to make payments to continue operating.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Petroplus to 'CCC+' from 'B' to reflect the sharp deterioration in the company's liquidity position.

-- The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view of the potential for a further downgrade, due to the uncertainty regarding Petroplus' success in reaching an agreement with its lenders for sufficient facilities in the near term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG (Petroplus) to 'CCC+' from 'B'.

At the same time, the issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes totaling $1.6 billion and the $150 million convertible bond issued by finance subsidiary Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda) were lowered to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The recovery ratings on these rated instruments remain unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The downgrade follows an announcement by Petroplus on Dec. 27, 2011, that it no longer has access to its uncommitted $1.045 billion secured bank facility.

The rating actions reflect Petroplus' reduced liquidity resources and the potential consequences for its operations and ability to meet payment obligations in a timely fashion. We now assess Petroplus' liquidity position as "weak." We understand that Petroplus cannot make further drawings under its $1.045 billion uncommitted bank facility. Petroplus has stated that this facility is critical to allow its operating units to make payments when due. We note that the company is seeking a prompt restoration of the bank lines under the facility, but that this is subject to agreement with its lenders.

The lenders' decision to limit drawings follows the weak operating performance of Petroplus in the first nine months of 2011, and a sustained weak outlook for European oil refiners.

We will resolve or update the CreditWatch placement when we have further information regarding the availability of existing or new bank lines or other sources of liquidity. In any case, we aim to affirm or take a further rating action within 90 days.

If Petroplus is not able to source alternative sufficient funding in a timely fashion and is unable to fund its operations, we see a risk that the company could seek court protection from its creditors. We would likely see this as tantamount to a default under our criteria. On the other hand, if Petroplus can agree terms with its lenders or otherwise address the immediate funding gap, we could affirm the ratings or adjust them to reflect the revised liquidity and funding outlook.

