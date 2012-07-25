July 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OJSC
Yakutsk Fuel and Energy Company (YATEC) 'B-' Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and a 'B' Short-term foreign currency IDR.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned a National Long-term rating of 'BB+(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Positive.
Fitch needs to understand YATEC's capital structure and the position of the
senior unsecured debt within this structure and relative to the senior secured
debt more in detail to be able to assign a senior unsecured rating to YATEC's
planned domestic bonds.
The ratings reflect YATEC's dominant market position as the largest gas producer
and supplier in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutiya) ('BB+'/Positive) accounting for
90% of gas supplies to Yakutsk, the republic's capital. Fitch views the
company's operational profile as commensurate with the 'B' rating category. As a
hydrocarbons producer, the company operates on a relatively small scale but its
production size is comparable to that of a number of similarly rated oil and gas
peers, including Russia's Alliance Oil Company Ltd ('B'/Stable) and Afren plc
('B'/Negative) operating in Africa and Iraq. YATEC benefits from a relatively
low cost production compared to its Russian and international counterparts.
At the same time, Fitch anticipates that YATEC's gross adjusted leverage-related
ratios will remain elevated in 2012-14 with FFO adjusted leverage expected to
stay well above 5x (4.6x in 2011), primarily due to the financial guarantees
provided by the company to related parties and included by Fitch into adjusted
debt calculations as well as because of an intensive capex programme. The
financial guarantees granted by YATEC to related parties stood at RUB4.6bn at
end-2011, exceeding its gross revenue and accounting for 76% of the gross
adjusted indebtedness at end-2011. In addition, Fitch believes that the
company's ambitious capex of RUB8.9bn (USD298m) over 2012-16 planned for the
upgrade and expansion of the refining facilities and expansion of the retail
segment (among other things) is likely to be partly debt funded.
YATEC is unfavourably positioned compared with its similarly rated Russian/CIS
and international oil and gas peers based on its leverage metrics. In Fitch's
view, YATEC's high levels of gross adjusted leverage coupled with its tight
liquidity are more commensurate with a 'B-' rating level.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the company may be able
to demonstrate a track record of limited incurrence of off balance sheet
obligations by not granting additional financial guarantees once the outstanding
ones expire. This will enable the company to achieve material deleveraging in
the short term, which could support positive rating momentum. Fitch views the
company's unadjusted leverage metrics along with its coverage ratios to be more
commensurate with the mid 'B' rating category.
In addition, Fitch believes that YATEC's business profile is underpinned by its
ability to generate solid and relatively stable and predictable cash flow from
operations from its gas business. The agency expects the regulated gas tariffs
to continue rising in the context of the domestic gas market liberalisation in
Russia. At the same time, the company's gas sales volumes are likely to remain
largely unchanged in the short to medium term due to the regional market
limitations. As a result, YATEC's gas operations are less exposed to the oil
price volatility in contrast to its pure oil peers.
Fitch also views positively YATEC's downstream integration, which should enable
the company to diversify its operations by both product and geography and
somewhat overcome the limitations embedded in its gas business development. As
the only local producer of motor fuels in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutiya),
YATEC is well placed to capitalise on the region's strong demand for refined
products and geographic location characterised by remoteness and challenging
accessibility resulting in high transportation costs for imported fuels. Another
competitive advantage of the local market is the resilience of the refined
products' prices to oil price fluctuations and negative trends on the global
refining market. As a result of further expansion of the downstream segment,
Fitch expects an increase of its share in YATEC's cash flow in the medium term.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- No or limited amount of additional financial guarantees once the outstanding
ones expire with a subsequent reduction of FFO gross adjusted leverage to well
below 4.0x and closer to Fitch's forecast of unadjusted leverage metrics
- Successful implementation of the downstream expansion and product quality
enhancement plans resulting in a higher contribution of the refining business to
the company's EBITDA and cash flow
The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade. However, future developments
that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Maintaining the elevated gross adjusted leverage ratios due to the provision
of new/additional guarantees following the expiry of the current ones and/or
incurrence of material financial debt