S&P base-case operating scenario

GasTerra is financially integrated with, and is exclusively responsible for, marketing gas from Maatschap Groningen. It also retains the public service obligation to offtake and market gas produced by small Dutch gas fields. The Maatschap Groningen joint venture operates a sizable onshore gas field near the city of Groningen. The field has about 1 trillion cubic meters of reserves, translating into an estimated remaining reserve life of more than 20 years, and enjoys extremely competitive production costs.

GasTerra reported a 5% decrease in gas sales volumes in 2011 compared with 2010, to 86.7 billion cubic meters. This was mainly due to a relatively mild winter in 2011, as well as lower sales to energy companies, power stations, and the industry in The Netherlands, and lower export levels, in particular to Germany. However, we also understand that gas prices at trading points, which are increasingly determining GasTerra's revenues, were higher in 2011 than in the previous year, resulting in a 15% increase in revenues to EUR21.1 billion. Natural gas from the Groningen gas field accounted for 52% of total volumes, down from 55% in 2010. That said, in the next decade, we believe that the share of GasTerra's total volumes accounted for by Groningen gas will increase. This is because we anticipate that production from small fields will fall considerably by 2015.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

GasTerra's financial statements and credit metrics are without real significance, as the contractual integration with Maatschap Groningen through a price transfer mechanism ensures that GasTerra's annual net profit is fixed at EUR36 million each year, through a corresponding adjustment to the purchase price of Groningen gas. This means that any price or marketing risk is transferred to the joint venture, ensuring that as long as Groningen gas constitutes an important share of the company's supplies--which we expect to remain the case over the long term--GasTerra's financial risks are highly mitigated.

As 100% of GasTerra's fixed EUR36 million net profit is paid out in dividends, retained net cash flows (funds from operations minus dividends) are minimal, equating closely to depreciation charges. Given the low capital intensity of the natural gas trading operation, we anticipate that the company will continue to cover minimal capex with internally generated cash flows. Fluctuations in short-term debt are therefore a function of seasonal working-capital requirements and, as such, vary during the year.

We note that GasTerra has taken measures in recent years to reduce the volatility in working capital, thereby reducing the maximum funding need when working capital reaches a peak outflow. A revision of payment terms has, for instance, reduced the time lag between payment flows for purchased and sold gas, while the use of a gas storage facility, and related build up of a cash balance, will likely reduce the funding need substantially. We understand from management that GasTerra does not intend to issue long-term debt.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess GasTerra's liquidity position as "strong" under our criteria, supported by our view that GasTerra's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by at least 1.5x in the next 12 months.

In assessing GasTerra's liqudity as "strong" we assume that the company will amply cover any working capital funding needs, which typically peaks in March each year, with cash that has been accumulated through the year. We understand from GasTerra's management, and assume in our assessment of GasTerra's liqudity position as "strong", that the company's cash balance would be at least EUR50 million at any point of the year, and likely be significantly higher for the best part of the year. We assume that the cash position would likely reach a minimum level of EUR50 million in March each year. We also understand from management that the committed revolving credit facilities would not be renewed on expiry.

As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that GasTerra's liquidity sources over the subsequent 12 months will amount to about EUR405 million, including:

-- A cash balance of EUR160 million;

-- Access to EUR200 million under a committed revolving credit facility expiring beyond 12 months; and

-- Annual funds from operations of about EUR45 million.

We estimate that GasTerra's liquidity needs over the next 12 months will be about EUR50 million, including:

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR15 million; and

-- Dividends of EUR36 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of GasTerra. In accordance with our rating methodology for GREs, we would remove the one-notch uplift for a "high" likelihood of extraordinary support to GasTerra if the sovereign rating falls to 'AA+'. The rating on GasTerra would in that case reflect GasTerra's SACP of 'aa'. We would likely revise the outlook to stable if we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable.

In addition to a rating action on the sovereign, we could lower the ratings on GasTerra if its business risk profile weakens, due to depleting reserves at the domestic gas fields and increasing competition in the Dutch gas market, neither of which we believe is likely in the near term. We could also take negative rating action if we reassess the likelihood of government support to less than high, assuming an unchanged SACP. This approach is in accordance with our criteria on GREs. Likewise, we would likely upgrade GasTerra if we reassess the likelihood of government support as "very high".

