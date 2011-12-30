(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that, following a review under its revised bank criteriapublished on Nov. 9, 2011, it upgraded the unsolicited counterparty ratings on two banks and affirmed the unsolicited counterparty ratings on five banks in Asia. All ratings were then withdrawn due to low level of market interest. We also withdrew our bank fundamental strength ratings on these banks, where applicable, and all the ratings on securities issued by these banks. Standard & Poor's no longer has unsolicited ratings on any Asian bank.

AFFIRMED

Dah Sing Bank Ltd. (Hong Kong; BBB+/Stable/A-2; cnA+/cnA-1)

Bank of Baroda (India; BBB-/Stable/A-3)

Canara Bank (India; BBB-/Stable/A-3)

Hong Leong Bank Bhd. (Malaysia; BBB+/Stable/A-2)

PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (Indonesia; BB+/Positive/B)

UPGRADED

To From

Banco De Oro Unibank Inc. (Philippines)

BB/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Philippines)

BB/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B

We upgraded Banco De Oro Unibank Inc. (BDO) and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) to 'BB/B' from 'BB-/B'. The positive outlook reflected the outlook on the sovereign rating on the Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; ASEAN scale axBBB+/axA-2). We also raised the issue rating on BDO's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'; and the issue ratings on BDO's and Metrobank's subordinated debt to 'B+' from 'B'. In accordance with our updated hybrid criteria, we also affirmed the rating on Metrobank's perpetual capital securities at 'B-'.

The 'BB' rating on BDO reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor and our view of the bank's "strong" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. At the time of the withdrawal, BDO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was 'bb-'. Our ratings on Metrobank reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor and our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. At the time of withdrawal, Metrobank's SACP was 'bb-'. The counterparty credit ratings on BDO and Metrobank were one notch higher than their SACP, reflecting their "high" systemic importance in the Philippines and our assessment of the Philippines government as "highly supportive".

