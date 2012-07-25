(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd's (KMB)
National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. In addition, KMB's National
Short-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided
below.
KMB's ratings benefit from the bank's consistently above-average core capital,
which together with its risk management capabilities, partly mitigates cyclical
asset quality pressures on the group's loan portfolio. The ratings are
constrained by KMB's small franchise and greater wholesale funding profile
compared with higher-rated private banks. The bank's consistently above-average
loan growth and portfolio concentration in cyclical sectors also constrain the
ratings.
KMB's reported Tier 1 capital stood at 15.74% in the financial year ended March
2012 all of which was in the form of core equity. Fitch expects KMB's Tier 1
capital to remain over 12%; especially as the bank is expected to continue
raising equity to adhere to regulatory guidelines to dilute sponsors'
shareholding to 20% by 2018 from 45%. In Fitch's view KMB's above-average
capital position is vital for its high concentrations in segments like
commercial vehicle (15% of gross loans), loans secured by property (mainly to
small businesses/self-employed) (11%) and real estate (13%). While historically
strong KMB's loan portfolio may face asset quality pressures in FY13 and FY14
given India's economic slowdown.
Funding remains weaker than peers and higher-rated banks due to a still small,
albeit expanding, franchise and rapid loan growth, which cannot be fully
sustained by retail deposits. Although low-cost retail current and savings
deposit have been increasing, KMB still relies on bulk deposits for about 29% of
its funding, which is higher than peers. Nonetheless, liquidity risks arising
out of weak funding are partly mitigated by an evenly matched asset-liability
maturity profile and KMB's reliance on long-term refinance lines of around
INR40bn from various Indian policy institutions.
The ratings may be downgraded if KMB fails to consistently maintain its above
average Tier 1 and core capital position. The ratings may also be downgraded if
continued high loan growth or concentrations start to put pressures on its loan
portfolio. Upgrade would depend on sustained improvement in funding and
franchise, increased portfolio diversity, and continued strong financials, which
is unlikely over near term.
KMB's ratings:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
INR7.25bn Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'
INR1.5bn Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'Fitch AA(ind)'