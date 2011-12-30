Dec 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its long-term rating component on City Of Logansport, Ind.'s $6 million exempt facilities revenue bonds series 2006 (for the Andersons Clymers Ethanol LLC project)due Dec. 1, 2036, to 'AA-' from 'A' and withdrew its 'A-1' short-term rating component following the replacement of the letter of credit (LOC) that Bank of the West ('A/A-1') had provided with a new LOC from CoBank ACB ('AA-/NR').

The 'AA-/NR' rating reflects our opinion of the credit support that CoBank ACB provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay LOC. Under the LOC, CoBank ACB fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly interest rate reset mode (the weekly rate mode). Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating.

The 'AA-' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on CoBank ACB and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The short-term component of our rating on the bonds typically would address full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. However, we withdrew our short-term component of the rating on the bonds because we do not have a short-term issuer credit rating on CoBank ACB. Therefore, our rating on the bonds does not address the put option.

In view of the series 2006 bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in a weekly rate mode and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds.

