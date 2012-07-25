(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Sova
Power Limited (SOPL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect SOPL's tight liquidity position as illustrated by the
occasional over-utilisation of its fund-based limits in the last four months
ended June 2012. This is a result of a stretched cash conversion cycle of above
200 days in FY12 (year end March).
Fitch also notes SOPL's delays in the servicing of the term loan availed from
West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited for the last two quarters
ended June 2012. This loan is not rated by the agency.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include regularisation of cash credit account and timely
debt servicing for the next two quarters.
SOPL is a Kolkata-based manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. The
company has a 12.5 megawatts per annum installed capacity of solar PV modules in
Durgapur (West Bengal). The company is also involved in the engineering,
procurement and construction of solar power plants mainly for state government
entities.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to SOPL's bank facilities as follows:
- INR115m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR100m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)'