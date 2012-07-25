July 25 -
Overview
-- Chartis Insurance Co. of Canada, a core subsidiary of the Chartis
group (ultimately owned by AIG), has a strong market presence in Canada
underscored by strong underwriting performance.
-- We are assigning our 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings to the company with a stable outlook.
-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the Chartis group.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Services assigned its long-term 'A'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to Canadian-based Chartis
Insurance Co. of Canada (Chartis Canada). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the core status of Chartis Canada to the Chartis group (we
rate the group's core operating companies 'A/Stable') through the company's
material contribution to the group (in form of dividend) and to the group's
strategy of bolstering its global franchise by geographical diversification
and expanding its product offerings to Chartis' global business. Chartis
Canada is strongly integrated with and receives significant support from the
wider group.
Our ratings also reflect Chartis Canada's strong competitive position in
Canada's nonlife insurance market, its strong capital, and strong operating
earnings. Limited overall opportunity for further growth arising from the
challenging market in Canada, however, partially offset these strengths.
Notwithstanding its track record of strong operating performance, the company
is susceptible to earnings volatility due, in part, to reserves development
and higher expected losses.
Charter Canada's operations in lines of business integral to the overall
group's strategy, the brand name, key multinational accounts, substantial
reinsurance protection provided by another core affiliate, material dividend
contribution to the group, and common sharing of the global infrastructure and
systems all help support its status as a core operation for the group.
We view Chartis Canada's competitive position as "strong". The company ranks
sixth in overall commercial market share, with top 5 or better position in
lines comprising over 65% of its book in commercial property, liability, and
accident and health.
Chartis Canada is strongly capitalized with a capital redundancy above the
rating level based on the Standard & Poor's capital model. At year-end 2011,
shareholders' equity totaled $1.30 billion, up from $1.28 billion in 2010 and
$1.35 billion in 2009 (after considering dividend payments to the group).
Chartis Canada has strong operating performance as measured by its combined
ratio and return on revenue (ROR); in 2011, the combined ratio and ROR were at
79.4% and 34.5%, respectively, compared with 91.6% and 23.9%, respectively, in
2010. Over the past five years, the average combined ratio and ROR were 80.2%
and 32.9%, respectively. We believe Chartis Canada will continue to generate
consistent underwriting performance (combined ratio at or below 95% and ROR
above 15%) commensurate with the rating.
We believe Chartis Canada's growth opportunities are somewhat constrained by
the size of the Canadian market and the abundance of capacity due to the
continuous entry of new competitors. While the Canadian insurance market
remains profitable, we believe the competitive landscape will limit Chartis
Canada's market position in the next couple of years.
Although Chartis Canada's operating performance has been strong, we believe
its underwriting performance is susceptible to volatility in part due to
reserves development and higher property claims incurred.
Established in 1966, Chartis Canada is an indirect subsidiary of Chartis Inc.,
which is ultimately and wholly owned by American International Group Inc.
(AIG; A-/Stable/A-2). Chartis Canada benefits from its group's resources,
expertise, and extensive reinsurance support. As part of the reorganization of
its property and casualty insurance business in Canada, AIG consolidated and
rebranded the locally domiciled branch and subsidiary as a single entity in
2008 and 2009, respectively. The company expects the Canadian consolidation to
enhance the operational efficiency managed under Chartis Americas, one of the
three global regions of Chartis Inc.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the outlook on the Chartis group which we view as
strategically important to the ultimate parent, AIG. We could lower our
ratings if operating performance deteriorates and falls short of our
expectations due to a material adverse reserve development or an investment
loss that could cause capitalization to decline below the 'A' level. On the
other hand, we could raise the ratings if operating performance materially
improves and consistently outperforms similarly rated peers, while continuing
to improve its overall financial profile and enterprise risk management.
Our counterparty and financial strength ratings on Chartis Canada are at the
same as our ratings on Chartis group. If we upgrade Chartis group, we may take
similar action regarding Chartis Canada, provided our view of Chartis Canada's
status within Chartis group remains unchanged.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Full Analysis: Chartis Group, May 18, 2012
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Stable
Chartis Insurance Company of Canada
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/--