Jan 03 - Fitch Ratings believes that access to bank funding
is likely to worsen and become more expensive for European
independent refiners as European banks optimise their credit
portfolios in 2012. This represents an additional challenge for
independent refiners given that European refining faces another
difficult year in 2012 within a long industry downturn that
begun in 2009.
"The highly cyclical nature of the refining industry,
European refiners weak cash flows since 2009 and the persistent
overcapacity make the refining industry one of the corporate
sectors to which European banks are likely to reduce credit
exposure this year," said Arkadiusz Wicik, Director in Fitch's
European Energy, Utilities and Regulation team. "Fitch believes
that the lower availability of credit will particularly affect
leveraged independent refiners, especially those who rely on
uncommitted lines or have large debt refinancing plans in 2012."
Switzerland-based Petroplus Holdings AG, Europe's
largest independent refiner, recently announced that it would
start the temporary economic shutdowns of three of its five
refineries in January 2012 given the limited credit availability
and the economic climate in Europe. This follows the decision of
the company's bank lenders to freeze approximately USD1bn of
uncommitted lines under the revolving credit facility granted to
the company. The refineries' restart is dependent on economic
conditions and credit availability as Petroplus is in
discussions with the lenders in an effort to restore
availability of the lines.
Two large European independent refiners rated by Fitch,
Poland's Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN,
'BB+'/Stable) and Turkey's Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S.
(Tupras, 'BBB-'/Stable) have sufficient liquidity and
no major debt refinancing in the next several years. Both
companies currently have credit ratios commensurate with the
ratings, although Tupras's rating headroom is low given its
large capex plan for 2012-2013. Fitch also notes that both PKN
and Tupras generate above-average refining margins due to their
leading market position in their home markets.
In October 2011, Tupras signed a USD2.1bn long-term
financing for its fuel oil conversion project with 10
international banks. The majority of the funding will be insured
by export credit agencies. PKN refinanced most of its debt in
April 2011 by signing a EUR2.6bn long-term credit agreement with
a syndicate of 14 banks. The refinancing allows PKN to cover its
funding needs for the next few years.
The majority of European refining capacity is controlled by
integrated oil and gas companies. Structural weakness in
European refining caused many integrated players to increase
their strategic focus on the oil and gas upstream segment
through a reduction in capex for the downstream segment and
refining asset disposals. Examples include Royal Dutch Shell plc
('AA'/Stable), BP plc ('A'/Stable), Total SA
('AA'/Stable) and OMV AG ('A-'/Stable).
In the longer term, Fitch anticipates that only a
considerable capacity reduction can materially improve
utilisation rates and cash flow in European refining given weak
demand prospects for refined products. This can be achieved by
the closure of less efficient or persistently unprofitable
refineries, or the conversion of idle capacity into storage
depots.