Jan 03 - Fitch Ratings believes that access to bank funding is likely to worsen and become more expensive for European independent refiners as European banks optimise their credit portfolios in 2012. This represents an additional challenge for independent refiners given that European refining faces another difficult year in 2012 within a long industry downturn that begun in 2009.

"The highly cyclical nature of the refining industry, European refiners weak cash flows since 2009 and the persistent overcapacity make the refining industry one of the corporate sectors to which European banks are likely to reduce credit exposure this year," said Arkadiusz Wicik, Director in Fitch's European Energy, Utilities and Regulation team. "Fitch believes that the lower availability of credit will particularly affect leveraged independent refiners, especially those who rely on uncommitted lines or have large debt refinancing plans in 2012."

Switzerland-based Petroplus Holdings AG, Europe's largest independent refiner, recently announced that it would start the temporary economic shutdowns of three of its five refineries in January 2012 given the limited credit availability and the economic climate in Europe. This follows the decision of the company's bank lenders to freeze approximately USD1bn of uncommitted lines under the revolving credit facility granted to the company. The refineries' restart is dependent on economic conditions and credit availability as Petroplus is in discussions with the lenders in an effort to restore availability of the lines.

Two large European independent refiners rated by Fitch, Poland's Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN, 'BB+'/Stable) and Turkey's Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S. (Tupras, 'BBB-'/Stable) have sufficient liquidity and no major debt refinancing in the next several years. Both companies currently have credit ratios commensurate with the ratings, although Tupras's rating headroom is low given its large capex plan for 2012-2013. Fitch also notes that both PKN and Tupras generate above-average refining margins due to their leading market position in their home markets.

In October 2011, Tupras signed a USD2.1bn long-term financing for its fuel oil conversion project with 10 international banks. The majority of the funding will be insured by export credit agencies. PKN refinanced most of its debt in April 2011 by signing a EUR2.6bn long-term credit agreement with a syndicate of 14 banks. The refinancing allows PKN to cover its funding needs for the next few years.

The majority of European refining capacity is controlled by integrated oil and gas companies. Structural weakness in European refining caused many integrated players to increase their strategic focus on the oil and gas upstream segment through a reduction in capex for the downstream segment and refining asset disposals. Examples include Royal Dutch Shell plc ('AA'/Stable), BP plc ('A'/Stable), Total SA ('AA'/Stable) and OMV AG ('A-'/Stable).

In the longer term, Fitch anticipates that only a considerable capacity reduction can materially improve utilisation rates and cash flow in European refining given weak demand prospects for refined products. This can be achieved by the closure of less efficient or persistently unprofitable refineries, or the conversion of idle capacity into storage depots.