(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its corporate credit rating on Southern Cross Airport Corp. Holdings Ltd. (SCACH) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', following the redemption of the company's Sydney Kingsford Smith Interest Earning Securities (SKIES). The outlook on the rating is stable.

"The upgrade is based on the fact that SCACH is now debt free and no longer structurally subordinated to the Southern Cross group's senior debt following the redemption of SKIES. The structural subordination of SKIES had resulted in our rating on SCACH being lower than that on the group's senior secured debt," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Jacquot said. "The rating on SCACH is now equalized with the 'BBB' rating on the group's senior secured debt, reflecting our assessment of the credit risk of the group as a whole."

The rating on SCACH, the ultimate 100% owner of Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport (KSA), Australia's largest and busiest airport, reflects our view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile. The strong business position as the only international airport in Sydney (Australia's most populous city), the reasonably resilient passenger demand, and the reliability of the airport's cash flow with some diversity underpin the business profile. Partly offsetting these credit strengths is SCACH's "aggressive" financial risk profile.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the airport's traffic growth will return to around historical levels in 2012. We also expect that the moderately improving financial metrics will continue to strengthen the credit profile within the 'BBB' rating level. We view the removal of the structural subordination that influenced the rating of SCACH to be permanent, and that all future debt of the group will be raised through the group's finance subsidiary and will rank pari passu with existing senior debt.

The redemption of SKIES, funded by senior secured debt, has removed the benefit of subordination. We would need to see a material improvement in the company's financial risk profile, which we think is unlikely in the medium term, for any further upgrade to occur.

In our view, at the 'BBB' rating level there is very limited capacity for SCACH's financial metrics to sustainably underperform against our expectations. If we believed that the company's financial position may not continue to improve, the rating may come under negative pressure.