Jan 04 - Against a backdrop of slower global economic
growth, fragile confidence and continued bouts of financial
market volatility, Fitch Ratings will host its annual series of
European credit outlook events in London, Frankfurt, Paris,
Stockholm, Milan and Madrid during mid-January.
Entitled, 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' the events
will feature senior Fitch analysts and, at some events, guest
panellists discussing the following themes:
- Sovereigns: economic outlook; understanding the Eurozone
crisis; sovereign default and Euro break-up
- Banks: recapitalisation and de-leveraging; implications of
funding squeeze; asset quality outlook
- Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: ability to provide
sufficient funding to banks in the wake of the collapse of the
bank unsecured market; sensitivity to changes in sovereign and
bank credit profiles
Full event and online registration details follow below.
Members of the press are also welcome to attend these events,
but should contact their nearest local Fitch corporate
communications contact listed at the end of this press release.
London - Tuesday 10 January
Time: 08:15 - 13:00
Venue: Church House, Dean's Yard, Westminster, London SW1P
3NZ
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: londonevents@fitchratings.com / Tel: +44 20 3530
1356
Frankfurt - Wednesday 11 January
This event is now full so registration has been closed.
Paris - Thursday 12 January
Time: 07.45 - 12.30
Venue: Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, Paris 75008
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: fitch.parisnews@fitchratings.com / Tel: +33 (0)1 44
29 91 86
Stockholm - Tuesday 17 January
Time: 07:45 - 12:30
Venue: The Grand Hotel, Sodra Blasieholmshammen 8, Stockholm
103 27
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: londonevents@fitchratings.com / Tel: +44 20 3530
1356
Milan - Wednesday 18 January
Time: 08:45 - 12:20
Venue: Sala Assemblee Intesa Sanpaolo, Piazza Belgioioso, 1,
Milan
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: Raffaella Gianni, Tel: +39 02 879087217,
raffaella.gianni@fitchratings.com
Madrid -Thursday 19 January
Time: 08:30 - 13:45
Venue: Casino de Madrid, C/ Alcal? 15, Madrid 28014
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: Ursula del Rio, Tel: +34 93 323 84 00,
ursula.delrio@fitchratings.com