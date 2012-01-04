(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Against a backdrop of slower global economic growth, fragile confidence and continued bouts of financial market volatility, Fitch Ratings will host its annual series of European credit outlook events in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid during mid-January.

Entitled, 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' the events will feature senior Fitch analysts and, at some events, guest panellists discussing the following themes:

- Sovereigns: economic outlook; understanding the Eurozone crisis; sovereign default and Euro break-up

- Banks: recapitalisation and de-leveraging; implications of funding squeeze; asset quality outlook

- Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: ability to provide sufficient funding to banks in the wake of the collapse of the bank unsecured market; sensitivity to changes in sovereign and bank credit profiles

Members of the press are also welcome to attend these events, but should contact their nearest local Fitch corporate communications contact listed at the end of this press release.

London - Tuesday 10 January

Time: 08:15 - 13:00

Venue: Church House, Dean's Yard, Westminster, London SW1P 3NZ

Frankfurt - Wednesday 11 January

This event is now full so registration has been closed.

Paris - Thursday 12 January

Time: 07.45 - 12.30

Venue: Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, Paris 75008

Stockholm - Tuesday 17 January

Time: 07:45 - 12:30

Venue: The Grand Hotel, Sodra Blasieholmshammen 8, Stockholm 103 27

Milan - Wednesday 18 January

Time: 08:45 - 12:20

Venue: Sala Assemblee Intesa Sanpaolo, Piazza Belgioioso, 1, Milan

Madrid -Thursday 19 January

Time: 08:30 - 13:45

Venue: Casino de Madrid, C/ Alcal? 15, Madrid 28014

