BRIEF-Fredun Pharmaceuticals to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares
* Says to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 04 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on HDFC DA July 2011 - III. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: HDFC DA July 2011 - III
* Says to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises stake in Drivestream Inc to 26.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: