(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Caltex Australia Ltd. ---------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Petroleum
refining
Mult. CUSIP6: 13137V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Feb-2004 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
02-Mar-2003 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$50 mil 8.02% senior nts ser A due 04/30/2014 BBB+/WatchN 03-Apr-2009
US$125 mil 8.64% senior nts ser B due
04/30/2016 BBB+/WatchN 21-May-2009
AUD750 mil med-term note Prog 09/12/2011: sr
unsecd BBB+/WatchN 18-Nov-2011
AUD150 mil 7.25% med-term nts due 11/23/2018 BBB+/WatchN 18-Nov-2011