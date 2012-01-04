(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based GRIDCO Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of GRIDCO. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch also classified GRIDCO's following bank loans as non-monitored:

- INR3.72bn long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR3bn fund-based and non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'