We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KOGAS to be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects
the company's strong business profile, which we base on its solid position as the sole
transmitter and distributor of LNG in Korea's gas market. In the first three months of 2012, the
company supplied 12.1 million metric tons of LNG to all gas distribution companies and
substantial power-generating companies in Korea--via three terminals and a 3,022-kilometer
network of pipelines.
KOGAS' deteriorating financial risk profile offsets these strengths. This weakness follows
the government's intermittent suspension since 2008--due to concerns about inflation--of a cost
pass-through system intended to ensure that domestic wholesale LNG fees levied on gas
distribution companies reflect international prices. As a result, the company's wholesale prices
did not fully reflect increases in raw material costs, and this undermined operating cash flow
and the company's debt ratios. In our view, the government's continued concern about inflation
and growth in demand for LNG in the global market will for at least the next few quarters
prevent KOGAS from recouping stranded fuel costs it has listed and accumulated as accounts
receivable since 2008. Even so, the government's increased willingness to abide by the cost
pass-through system since September 2010 leads us to believe the company's accounts receivable
are unlikely to increase significantly. The government approved a 4.9% increase in gas prices
from June 30 after freezing them from October of 2011. Because we expect oil prices, which are
linked to LNG prices, to decline for the rest of the year, we estimate that KOGAS' accounts
receivable will remain at around Korean won (KRW) 4.5 trillion for the next few quarters.
Furthermore, KOGAS has stepped up its overseas exploration, development, and production
businesses in line with the government's plan to increase the nation's self-sufficiency in
natural gas to 25% by 2017 from 3.3% at the end of 2011. We expect the company to significantly
increase equity investment in natural gas assets to almost KRW3 trillion in 2012 from KRW500
billion in 2010. Although the government has provided regulatory support, such as tax benefits
and a special loan from government-owned Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC; A/Stable/--)
for which repayment depends on the project's success, the company's rapid expansion into
exploration and production businesses will increase volatility in earnings. Such investment
together with the capital expenditures to expand its LNG terminals and pipeline network will
keep its FFO interest coverage ratio below 3x and its ratio of FFO to debt close to 6% over the
next few quarters. The SACP for KOGAS will likely come under pressure unless the company's cash
flow adequacy over the next year improves such that FFO to debt rises to or exceeds 7%.
Liquidity
We assess KOGAS' liquidity to be adequate according to our criteria. We expect the company's
sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses over the next year. We estimate the company will have
KRW5.4 trillion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, FFO, and proceeds from
bond issues--compared with about KRW4.5 trillion in needs for debt maturities over the next six
months, committed capital spending and investment, and dividends. Furthermore, we believe KOGAS
has strong access to local and international capital markets and supportive relationships with
banks, benefiting from its position as an important GRE in Korea.
Outlook
The stable outlook for KOGAS reflects our expectation that government support for the
company will continue because it has an essential role to secure a stable supply of LNG for
Korea and to act as the nation's sole wholesale LNG distributor.
We would consider lowering the rating if the company's policy role or its link to the
government weaken-, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company, or if the
company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-', which, in our opinion, is not likely over the next
couple of years.
