We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for KOGAS to be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business profile, which we base on its solid position as the sole transmitter and distributor of LNG in Korea's gas market. In the first three months of 2012, the company supplied 12.1 million metric tons of LNG to all gas distribution companies and substantial power-generating companies in Korea--via three terminals and a 3,022-kilometer network of pipelines.

KOGAS' deteriorating financial risk profile offsets these strengths. This weakness follows the government's intermittent suspension since 2008--due to concerns about inflation--of a cost pass-through system intended to ensure that domestic wholesale LNG fees levied on gas distribution companies reflect international prices. As a result, the company's wholesale prices did not fully reflect increases in raw material costs, and this undermined operating cash flow and the company's debt ratios. In our view, the government's continued concern about inflation and growth in demand for LNG in the global market will for at least the next few quarters prevent KOGAS from recouping stranded fuel costs it has listed and accumulated as accounts receivable since 2008. Even so, the government's increased willingness to abide by the cost pass-through system since September 2010 leads us to believe the company's accounts receivable are unlikely to increase significantly. The government approved a 4.9% increase in gas prices from June 30 after freezing them from October of 2011. Because we expect oil prices, which are linked to LNG prices, to decline for the rest of the year, we estimate that KOGAS' accounts receivable will remain at around Korean won (KRW) 4.5 trillion for the next few quarters.

Furthermore, KOGAS has stepped up its overseas exploration, development, and production businesses in line with the government's plan to increase the nation's self-sufficiency in natural gas to 25% by 2017 from 3.3% at the end of 2011. We expect the company to significantly increase equity investment in natural gas assets to almost KRW3 trillion in 2012 from KRW500 billion in 2010. Although the government has provided regulatory support, such as tax benefits and a special loan from government-owned Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC; A/Stable/--) for which repayment depends on the project's success, the company's rapid expansion into exploration and production businesses will increase volatility in earnings. Such investment together with the capital expenditures to expand its LNG terminals and pipeline network will keep its FFO interest coverage ratio below 3x and its ratio of FFO to debt close to 6% over the next few quarters. The SACP for KOGAS will likely come under pressure unless the company's cash flow adequacy over the next year improves such that FFO to debt rises to or exceeds 7%.

Liquidity

We assess KOGAS' liquidity to be adequate according to our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses over the next year. We estimate the company will have KRW5.4 trillion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, FFO, and proceeds from bond issues--compared with about KRW4.5 trillion in needs for debt maturities over the next six months, committed capital spending and investment, and dividends. Furthermore, we believe KOGAS has strong access to local and international capital markets and supportive relationships with banks, benefiting from its position as an important GRE in Korea.

Outlook

The stable outlook for KOGAS reflects our expectation that government support for the company will continue because it has an essential role to secure a stable supply of LNG for Korea and to act as the nation's sole wholesale LNG distributor.

We would consider lowering the rating if the company's policy role or its link to the government weaken-, such as if the government reduces its stake in the company, or if the company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-', which, in our opinion, is not likely over the next couple of years.

Related Criteria And Research

Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity

Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008