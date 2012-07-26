(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Korea Railroad Corp. -------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic

Local currency A+/Stable/A-1

Foreign currency A/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Railroads, line-haul operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 50064U

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A/A-1

15-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2013 A 29-Apr-2008

Rationale

We have equalized our ratings on Korea-based national railroad operator Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL: foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) with our long-term ratings on the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) to reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of the government providing KORAIL with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it were to suffer financial distress.