Jan 04 - Fitch Rating has assigned India's Sri Vijayalakshmi Cement Traders (VLCT) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned VLCT's INR50m cash credit limit 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

The ratings are constrained by VLCT's high working capital utilisation levels of over 90% in the last one year due to its working capital intensity as goods are procured using cash, which are then sold on a credit of up to 45 to 60 days. This is, to some extent, moderated by negligible inventory carried by the firm. The ratings further reflect VLCT's thin EBITDA margins ranging between 2.0% and 3.8% over the past four years, given the inherent nature of the trading business.

Additionally, the ratings are capped by the prospect of VLCT supporting a financially weaker partnership firm owned by the same family, Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders (VLST, 'Fitch B(ind)'/Stable), resulting in a consolidated group being weaker than VLCT on a standalone basis.

The rating also factor in VLCT's established position as a stockist for major cement brands in India, low customer concentration and its moderate interest coverage and net leverage (net debt/EBITDAR).

The rating would be downgraded if the interest cover falls below 1.5x and/or net financial leverage exceeds 5.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, the rating may be upgraded if net financial leverage remains below 2.0x and interest cover above 3.25x on a sustained basis.

VLCT and VLST are partnership firms, established in 1993 and 1999, respectively. VLCT trades in cement, while VLST trades in iron and steel products. In FY11 (year-end: March 2011), VLCT's revenue was INR416.8m (FY10: INR422.9m), with an EBITDA margins of 3.8% (2.7%), interest cover of 3.7x (3.0x), and net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x (1.8x). Revenue and EBITDA for H1FY12 stood at INR216.0m and INR2.5m, respectively. On a consolidated basis, revenue was INR2,189m (FY10: INR2,066.6m) in FY11, with an EBITDA margin of 2.5% (2.2%), interest cover of 1.9x (2.0x) and net leverage of 4.6x (4.7x).