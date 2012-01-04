(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 19, 2011, we lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' our ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's mortgage and public-sector covered bonds. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds.

-- Due to an administrative error, we did not lower the senior secured rating on the medium-term note program under which Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank issues its mortgage and public-sector covered bonds.

-- We have now corrected this error by lowering to 'AA' the senior secured rating on this medium-term note program. We have also assigned a negative outlook to the rating on this program.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' its senior secured credit rating on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's (WestImmo; BBB-/Negative/A-3) EUR7 billion medium-term note program. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the rating on this program.

Due to an administrative error, we did not lower to 'AA' our senior secured rating on WestImmo's medium-term note program under which it issues its mortgage and public-sector covered bonds.

Today's rating actions are to correct this error. We have now updated our database and related information sources accordingly.

