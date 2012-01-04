(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 04 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 19, 2011, we lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' our
ratings on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's mortgage and
public-sector covered bonds. At the same time, we assigned a
negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds.
-- Due to an administrative error, we did not lower the
senior secured rating on the medium-term note program under
which Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank issues its mortgage and
public-sector covered bonds.
-- We have now corrected this error by lowering to 'AA' the
senior secured rating on this medium-term note program. We have
also assigned a negative outlook to the rating on this program.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA'
from 'AAA' its senior secured credit rating on Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank's (WestImmo; BBB-/Negative/A-3) EUR7 billion
medium-term note program. At the same time, we assigned a
negative outlook to the rating on this program.
On Dec 19, 2011, we lowered to 'AA' from 'AAA' our ratings
on WestImmo's mortgage and public-sector covered bonds
("Hypothekenpfandbriefe" and "Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe"), and
assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on all of these
issuances (see "Ratings Lowered On Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's
Mortgage And Public-Sector Covered Bonds; Outlook Negative,"
published on Dec. 19, 2011).
Due to an administrative error, we did not lower to 'AA' our
senior secured rating on WestImmo's medium-term note program
under which it issues its mortgage and public-sector covered
bonds.
Today's rating actions are to correct this error. We have
now updated our database and related information sources
accordingly.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Ratings Lowered On Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank's Mortgage
And Public-Sector Covered Bonds; Outlook Negative, Dec. 19, 2011
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009