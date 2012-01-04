(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pekao Bank Hipoteczny
SA's (PBH; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') mortgage covered bonds
at 'A'.
The Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) is maintained at 100%
due to the cover assets' lack of liquidity and vagueness on the
alternative management post issuer default in the Polish covered
bonds regulation, which means the default of PBH would be
assumed to lead to the default of the covered bonds. Therefore
the rating on a Probability of Default (PD) basis is equal to
PBH's IDR of 'A-'. A recovery uplift of one notch is given, as
Fitch expects the recovery rate of the defaulted covered bonds
to exceed 51% under the stressed scenarios. The minimum
overcollateralisation (OC) supporting a one-notch uplift above
the IDR remains 11.1%, which is slightly higher than the minimum
OC of 10% which PHB publicly commits to hold. The lowest level
of OC recorded in the past 12 months was sufficiently above the
OC supporting one notch recovery uplift.
As of end September 2011, the mortgage covered bonds
amounted to PLN0.8bn and were secured by a cover pool of
PLN1.61bn assets, which leads to a nominal OC of 101.2%. About
44% of the cover assets are commercial mortgage loans, 2% are
substitute assets and the rest are residential mortgage loans.
All properties securing the loans are located and distributed
across Poland.
The cash flow profile exhibits currency mismatches, while
the interest rate mismatch is well matched with both cover
assets and covered bonds bearing floating interest rates. About
49.4% of the assets are denominated in CHF, 47.7% in PLN, 2.5%
in EUR and 0.4% in USD, whereas all liabilities are denominated
in PLN. PBH entered into cross currency swap contract with its
parent company, Bank Pekao SA ('A-'/Stable/'F2'), to
mitigate the currency mismatch. Post swap, part of the
CHF-denominated assets have been transferred into PLN
denominated assets. However, about 30% of the cover assets are
still CHF denominated. Although the loans are granted in foreign
currencies, the borrowers have to pay back in local currency
(PLN), which leaves the borrowers exposed to the fluctuation of
the exchange rates. PLN depreciation would result in a higher
amount of due payment and consequently impair the borrower's
ability to repay. PLN appreciation would have a positive impact
on the loan performance. However, the cover assets amount
converted in PLN shrinks and the covered bonds in PLN remains
fixed, which would lead to a higher default rate of the covered
bonds.
The weighted average remaining life of the cover assets is
approximately 10 years, while the weighted average remaining
life of the covered bonds is about six years.
The OC supporting the 'A' rating will be affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of new issuances.