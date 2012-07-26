(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned a 'BB+' debt rating with
a recovery rating of '3' and an 'ruAA+' Russia national scale rating to the 5.5-year amortizing
senior unsecured bond of up to Russian ruble (RUB)15 billion (about $460 million)
issued by Samara Oblast (BB+/Stable/--).
The oblast placed the first RUB6.5 billion of the bond on June 20, 2012, and
plans to place another RUB3.5 billion in July 2012. The recovery rating
indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the debtholders
in the event of a payment default.
The bond will have 22 quarterly fixed-rate coupons and an amortizing repayment
schedule. In 2013, 35% of the bond is scheduled for redemption, a further 35%
should be repaid in 2014, 10% in 2015, 10% in 2016, and the remaining 10% in
2017.
The ratings on the Russian region of Samara Oblast reflect our view of its
limited budgetary flexibility and predictability within a developing and
unbalanced institutional framework, as well as its low economic wealth and
pressure from infrastructure development needs. The ratings are supported by
our expectation that the oblast will maintain a modest debt burden, positive
liquidity, and a moderate budgetary performance.
The stable outlook on Samara reflects our view that in 2012-2014 continued
economic growth and conservative revenue budgeting will allow the oblast to
absorb expenditure pressure without affecting its sound liquidity position.
Our base-case scenario assumes cautious debt management with reliance on
medium-term borrowing.
