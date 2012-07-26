(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Tulip Telecom Limited's (Tulip) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)' and placed the rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that Tulip's financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) will remain at higher-than-expected levels in the short- to medium-term due to its subdued operating performance and higher-than-expected net debt in the 12 months ended March 2012.

Financial leverage in the 12 months ended March 2012 significantly increased to 3.6x from 2.3x in FY11, as gross debt increased above expectations to INR27.5bn from INR17.8bn due to high capital expenditure, large investments and increased working capital requirements. Revenue growth in Q4FY12 was subdued at 3.7%, compared with 19.3% growth in the preceding three quarters. EBITDA margin also declined sharply to 25.6% from 28.7% during the same period. Revenue growth is likely to remain subdued over the short- to medium-term in view of the weak economic environment and high competitive pressures.

The RWN reflects that Tulip has not yet tied up funds for redeeming its USD97m outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), due in August 2012 at a premium of 44.506%. Fitch notes that the company has to rely on external funding sources, given its moderate operating cash flows, limited cash balance, insufficient undrawn facilities and high capex requirements. Fitch will resolve the RWN once the company ties up funding for redeeming FCCBs and details of the funding arrangement and its impact on credit profile of the company are available.

The ratings continue to reflect Tulip's extensive network coverage within India. Its 9,000km fibre network covers over 300 cities, and its wireless network provides last-mile connectivity in over 2,000 locations. The ratings also reflect Tulip's leadership position in the multi-protocol label switching virtual private network segment. Fitch expects the company's upcoming data centre facility to drive its revenue and profit growth in the medium-term. In May 2012, the company divested its 13% stake in Qualcomm JV for a cash consideration of INR2.21bn, thus earning a profit on its INR1.4bn investment made in FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the expected increase in competition in the corporate data connectivity (CDC) industry from existing telecom operators and roll-out of broadband wireless access services. Fitch notes that telecom operators facing a maturing voice market would most likely start focusing on the broadband market, including CDC. Tulip also faces regulatory challenges in the form of a possibility of imposition of license fees on its unlicensed 3.3Ghz spectrum and revenue sharing of its internet service provider business. The company may also need to raise more debt to fund its capex plans.

Established in 1992, Tulip is an end-to-end data connectivity services provider. Its business segments - data connectivity solutions, managed services and network integration - provide data services, IT infrastructure and network solutions to enterprise clients and government entities. The company has changed its financial year ending to September, effective from 2012. Therefore, FY12 will mean 18 months ending September 2012. In the 12 months ended March 2012, Tulip generated revenue of INR27.1bn (FY11: INR23.5bn) and earned a net profit of INR3.1bn (margin: 11.4%), same as the FY11 profit of INR3.1bn (margin: 13.0%).

Tulip's ratings:

- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'; placed on RWN

- INR1.25bn non-convertible debentures: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch A+(ind)'; placed on RWN

- INR600m commercial paper/ Short-Term debt programme (within the fund-based working capital limits): downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch A2+(ind)' from 'Fitch A1(ind)' and ratings withdrawn as the instrument has been paid in full