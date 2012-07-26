According to our risk-based capital model, Groupama's capital adequacy is
weak. The EUR1.8 billion loss reported in 2011 significantly impaired Groupama's
capital base, which was low at EUR5.2 billion at year-end 2011 (on an absolute
value basis). Groupama's capital base is even lower after deducting the
group's goodwill and intangibles, which total EUR3.6 billion and represent a
very high 70% of Groupama's reported shareholders funds at year-end 2011.
Groupama's low capital base is combined with high market and rising credit
risks that account for more than 50% of the group's capital requirement in
2011, according to our capital model.
Management's actions to improve solvency mainly consist of reducing the
insurer's exposure to equity and property risks, as well as the sale of
several group entities. This includes the sale of Groupama Seguros in Spain
and of GAN Eurocourtage's brokerage business, which the group announced on
June 19, 2012, and June 8, 2012, respectively. Groupama also announced on July
17, 2012, that it had reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Gan
Eurocourtage's French marine insurance portfolio. It also announced on July
24, 2012, that it had signed an agreement for the sale of Proama. We
understand that Groupama is also planning to sell Groupama Insurance U.K. Ltd.
We consider that these actions, though positive, are unlikely to restore
Groupama's capital adequacy to levels supportive of an investment-grade rating
over the coming year. In addition, we believe there is a risk that adverse
capital market conditions may constrain execution of management actions and
dampen their impact. Groupama still retains a significant exposure to equities
and Southern European sovereign bonds.
We view Groupama's financial flexibility as marginal, according to our
criteria. We believe its main sources for financial flexibility are proceeds
from the asset sales. In 2011, the group's financial flexibility benefited
from two transactions entered into with Caisse des Depots et Consignations
(for more information, see "S&P Downgrades France-Based Groupama S.A. To
'BBB-' On Weak Capital Adequacy And Solvency Levels; Watch Negative,"
published Dec. 15, 2011). We believe that Groupama's ability to raise new debt
is limited, given the low market value of its existing issues.
We assess Groupama's risk management practices as weak, reflecting our belief
that the group's risk controls didn't identify risks attached to Groupama's
strategy. While acknowledging that Groupama has strengthened its risk
management practices, we believe these changes are very recent and it is
uncertain whether they will be sufficient to prevent the group from incurring
additional investment losses. We also see uncertainty relating to the scope
and speed of development of the future actions of the risk management team and
its ability to effectively counterbalance executive decisions if needed.
In our opinion, Groupama's management and corporate strategy remains a
negative factor for the ratings, despite a recent shift in the group's
strategic orientations and management changes. We think changes in Groupama's
corporate strategy as defined by management are positive and aim to restore
the group's financial strength, although they are still very recent. Financial
management practices remains weak, in our view. The enhancement of Groupama's
corporate governance will be another challenge for the group, reflecting our
belief that the existing framework has not properly and timely fulfilled its
supervisory role.
We expect Groupama to maintain a good competitive position. However, we
believe that entity sales will partly weaken the insurer's competitive
position. In our view, this should result in lower diversification benefits in
terms of client base, geographic footprint, and distribution networks. We
think Groupama's transformation process also increases uncertainty as to its
targeted business profile. It also leaves the group exposed to several
countries where sovereign ratings have deteriorated, such as Italy and
Hungary.
We consider Groupama's liquidity profile as strong, mostly thanks to its
substantial cash position of EUR11 billion at year-end 2011, equivalent to 18%
of invested assets. Despite our view of Groupama's weakening franchise in
financial markets, Groupama's reported lapse rates remained in line with that
of French peers at 6% of mathematical reserves, meaning its liquidity position
was not put under excessive pressure.
We view Groupama's operating performance as adequate. In its property and
casualty (P/C) business, Groupama's net combined ratio was 98% in 2011. When
restated for exceptional reserve releases, we estimate it was 102% in 2011, in
line with our base-case forecasts. Still, we note that life and health
earnings remain weak, as evidenced by operating income of just EUR26 million in
2011, equivalent to only 0.05% of life reserves, and we expect it to remain so
over the next two years. Overall, Groupama's improving underwriting results in
the P/C business were largely obscured by heavy investment losses in 2011,
which translated into a bottom-line loss of EUR1.8 billion. Excluding additional
reserve releases in 2011 and major natural catastrophes, we expect a broadly
stable net combined ratio of 102% in 2012. Targeted sales may, however, result
in deterioration of the net combined ratio by about 1 percentage point,
because most of the entities that are up for sale reported a lower net
combined ratio than the group average.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that adverse economic and capital
market conditions may further constrain Groupama's capital adequacy and
transformational initiatives.
We could lower the ratings if Groupama's capital adequacy or regulatory
solvency margin do not improve as a result of management actions over the
coming year, or if its competitive positions in French non-life and life
deteriorate.
We could revise the outlook to stable if management fully implements its
planned actions, resulting in a stabilization of Groupama's financial profile.
Related Criteria And Research
