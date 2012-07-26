(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Securitisation Services has achieved portfolio and staffing growth,
and enhanced its IT platform.
-- Following a review, we have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our
ranking on Securitisation Services as an Italian master servicer of ABS loans.
-- The outlook is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE its overall
ranking on Securitisation Services SpA (SecServ) as a master servicer of asset-backed
securities (ABS) transactions in Italy.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is stable for SecServ as a master servicer of ABS transactions in
Italy. This reflects our view that SecServ has a stable organization in place,
relying on a robust IT platform.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
We have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our ranking for management and
organization, based on:
-- Further growth in the number of portfolios for which SecServ acts as
master servicer; and
-- Increased staffing levels, which are in line with the increased number
of portfolios.
LOAN ADMINISTRATION
We have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our ranking for loan
administration, based on:
-- Continued oversight of subservicers, with additional enhancement of
its IT platform for servicing.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We deem SecServ's financial position to be Sufficient, reflecting our view on
its ability to sustain servicing operations.
