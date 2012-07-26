(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Securitisation Services has achieved portfolio and staffing growth, and enhanced its IT platform.

-- Following a review, we have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our ranking on Securitisation Services as an Italian master servicer of ABS loans.

-- The outlook is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE its overall ranking on Securitisation Services SpA (SecServ) as a master servicer of asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions in Italy.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable for SecServ as a master servicer of ABS transactions in Italy. This reflects our view that SecServ has a stable organization in place, relying on a robust IT platform.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our ranking for management and organization, based on:

-- Further growth in the number of portfolios for which SecServ acts as master servicer; and

-- Increased staffing levels, which are in line with the increased number of portfolios.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have raised to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE our ranking for loan administration, based on:

-- Continued oversight of subservicers, with additional enhancement of its IT platform for servicing.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We deem SecServ's financial position to be Sufficient, reflecting our view on its ability to sustain servicing operations.

