July 26 -

Summary analysis -- Socram Banque --------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Oct-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Membership of France-based BPCE, which provides some ongoing liquidity support.

-- Close links with mutual insurance shareholders, who are business providers.

-- Low asset-risk profile.

-- Strong risk-adjusted capitalization.

Weaknesses:

-- Banking strategy that further weakens its already modest, although predictable, bottom-line profitability.

-- Reliance on wholesale funding and stretched liquidity position on a stand-alone basis.

-- Business and geographic concentration.

Outlook

The stable outlook primarily reflects our assumption that BPCE and the mutual insurers will maintain their strategic interest in Socram Banque and continue providing support. The outlook also factors in our belief that Socram Banque will likely remain profitable in 2012 and 2013, while maintaining its traditional strengths of strong capitalization and a lower asset risk profile than peers'. The stable outlook also reflects our base-case scenario that the bank will be able to rollover its funding, with ongoing support from its shareholders.