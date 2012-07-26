(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais - 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Railroads,
line-haul
operating
Mult. CUSIP6: 833653
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
04-Jun-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR457.347 mil 8.875% due 08/11/2023 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR609.796 mil 6.75% N/A due 09/16/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012
JPY20 bil 5.61% dual-curr (Yen/A$) bnds due
10/12/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF200 mil 5.00% bnds due 10/20/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR60.101 mil 8.50% bnds due 08/23/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 01/14/1998: sr
unsecd AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 5.625% bnds due 07/09/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012
GBP500 mil 5.375% bnds ser 66 due 03/18/2027 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 4.75% bnds due 10/25/2012 AA 17-Jan-2012
JPY3.5 bil 2.83% bnds due 10/29/2027 AA 17-Jan-2012
GBP50 mil 4.95% bnds due 06/07/2037 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 4.375% bnds due 07/10/2018 AA 17-Jan-2012
CAD150 mil 4.625% med-term nts due 01/14/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 06/03/2020 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF300 mil 2.625% med-term nts due 12/13/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012
US$100 mil 5.00% med-term nts due 11/30/2016 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR1.05 bil 4.875% med-term nts due 06/12/2023 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR1.55 bil 4.625% callable med-term nts ser
104 due 02/02/2024 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF225 mil 2.75% med-term nts due 06/11/2018 AA 17-Jan-2012
HKD832 mil 2.59% med-term nts ser 108 due
10/16/2014 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF300 mil 2.375% med-term nts due 07/24/2019 AA 17-Jan-2012
AUD200 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 02/23/2015 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR750 mil 4.125% med-term nts ser 113 due
02/19/2025 AA 17-Jan-2012
HKD200 mil 4.77% callable med-term nts ser 80
due 05/20/2013 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF200 mil 2.75% med-term nts due 01/23/2019 AA 17-Jan-2012
CHF150 mil 2.25% med-term nts ser 114 due
02/25/2021 AA 17-Jan-2012
EUR500 mil 4.375% med-term nts ser 115 due
04/15/2026 AA 17-Jan-2012
FRENCH CP prog auth amt EUR3.04898 bil A-1+ 22-May-1992
EUR12 bil med-term note Prog 01/14/1998: S-T
debt A-1+ 16-Jan-1998
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-1+ 06-Mar-2009
Rationale
The ratings on French rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer
Francais (SNCF) are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that
there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the Republic of France
(AA+/Negative/A-1+; Unsolicited Ratings) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to SNCF in the event of financial distress, as well as
our opinion of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess
at 'bb+'. The SACP reflects our view of the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.