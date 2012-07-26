Fitch notes that revenue risk is mitigated by the presence of a fixed, semi-annual, pre-agreed stream of revenue flows based on an availability model. Although annuity payments are subject to deductions for non-availability and underperformance, some comfort is provided from the likely straight forward maintenance requirements and the proposed appointment of an experienced operator (ITNL); though the risk allocation in the contract is yet to be finalised. Operating and maintenance cost provision is also adequate compared with peers. Fitch will monitor the project's operational performance once it achieves COD.

According to the Lender's Engineer's report of March 2012, the project, though in early stage of construction, is slightly ahead of schedule. The presence of a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract and the sponsor's undertaking to finance project cost overruns are also some positives. The sponsor has also undertaken to inject additional funds from the COD till the date of receipt of the first annuity, which should address any shortfall in operations expenses and the principal amortisation that is commencing before the first annuity is received. The management case financial model assumes an amount of INR167.60m as sponsor loan in FY15.

Other structural weakness is the debt service reserve account (DSRA, equivalent to three months debt service) not forming part of project costs. Fitch notes that according to the loan agreement, JRPICL shall provide a bank guarantee for the DSRA. Comfort is drawn from the presence of a mechanism of annual fund transfers to the life cycle reserve account.

Any deterioration in the credit quality of the state of Jharkhand from current levels and significant construction cost and time overruns may result in a downgrade of the rating. Conversely, any improvement in the state's credit profile upon project completion could result in a rating upgrade.