Rationale

We revised the outlook on Tata Steel to reflect the poor performance of the company's wholly owned European subsidiary, Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd. (TSUKH). We assess Tata Steel on a consolidated basis, including TSUKH, which represents about half of the company's total consolidated assets. We expect the company's consolidated profit margin to continue to be weak, resulting in its debt-to-EBITDA ratio staying above 4.0x until the company's India operations receive the full benefit of a recently commissioned 3 million tons annual capacity. These benefits are expected to accrue only in fiscal 2014.

In our view, the European steel industry will continue to face soft demand and excess steelmaking capacity for the next one to two years. We therefore expect TSUKH to continue to have a very low margin of 2.3% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.

Although we expect Tata Steel's EBITDA to increase in fiscal 2013, it will still be below our earlier expectations. Limited pricing flexibility, slower-than-expected growth in sales at the India operations following brownfield capacity expansion, and lower volumes in Europe will keep EBITDA margin at about 12% in fiscal 2013. Tata Steel's ratio of debt to EBITDA deteriorated significantly to 5.1x in fiscal 2012, from 3.6x in fiscal 2011, despite the company raising about US$1.5 billion, predominantly through sale of investments.

We also expect Tata Steel to generate negative free operating cash flow of Indian rupees (INR) 60 billion in fiscal 2013, resulting in only a gradual recovery in the company's financial metrics. We expect the ratio of debt to EBITDA to recover to 4.5x in fiscal 2013 and 3.5x in fiscal 2014. In our view, the improvement will be mostly driven by growth at the India operations. We have factored in capital expenditure and investment of about US$2.9 billion in fiscal 2013 and US$2.6 billion in fiscal 2014 mainly toward a greenfield expansion in Orissa, India, and investments in Europe. We have calculated debt after deducting cash over and above INR50 billion, which we believe the company requires for operations.

We assess Tata Steel's business risk profile as "fair." The company's cost position is mixed, in our opinion. Tata Steel's India operations benefit from low costs due to backward integration with owned mines, which meet the company's iron ore requirements fully and about 50% of its coking coal needs. The integration supports the strong profitability of Tata Steel's India operations, with EBITDA margin of more than 30% through a business cycle. We expect demand in India to stay subdued due to slower economic growth. Nevertheless, we expect India to remain a net importer of steel, given its gradual increase in domestic steel capacity.

Liquidity

We assess Tata Steel's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. In our assessment, the company's liquidity is treated on a consolidated basis. We expect Tata Steel's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Tata Steel's liquidity sources include a cash balance of INR122 billion and unused long-term credit facilities of US$430 million as of March 31, 2012.

-- Liquidity sources also include our projection of funds from operations (FFO) of about INR108 billion in the next 12 months, and INR15 billion from a recent 10-year rupee bond sale.

-- Tata Steel's uses of liquidity include INR51 billion of long-term debt maturing in the next 12 months.

-- In addition, we expect the company to incur capital expenditure of about INR100 billion (including GBP300 million in TSUKH) and distribute dividend of INR10 billion, even in the event of financial stress.

-- We anticipate the company's net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines 20%.

We believe Tata Steel has strong financial flexibility, with good access to domestic capital markets, strong banking relationships, and the potential to sell its investments in group companies. Tata Steel has adequate headroom under its financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the weaker-than-expected operating performance of Tata Steel's European operations, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage.

We may lower the rating if Tata Steel's consolidated operating performance does not recover in line with our expectations. This is likely to be due to further slowing in the European operations. A double dip in the European economy or worsening steel industry conditions in India would result in EBITDA per ton of about US$300 or lower, further hurting Tata Steel's financial ratios. We may revise the outlook to stable if we expect the company to improve its operating performance in line with our earlier expectations, resulting in a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and FFO to adjusted debt of more than 15%.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Tata Steel Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--

Senior Unsecured BB