(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A' rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS;
A/Stable/A-1) US$5 billion global medium-term note program.
The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that
there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the
Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency
A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to
be 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business
profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole
transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Offsetting this positive factor is deterioration in the
company's financial risk profile due to the government's
intermittent suspension of the cost pass-through tariff system
and the company's rapid expansion into overseas exploration and
production businesses.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KOGAS will
continue to benefit from government support because it plays an
essential role in securing a stable LNG supply as Korea's sole
wholesale LNG distributor.
The rating on KOGAS could come under downward pressure if
the company's policy role or link to the government weaken, such
as if the government reduces its stake in the company or the
company's SACP deteriorates to below 'bb-'.