Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 2011 Popolare Bari SPV S.r.l.'s residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings, as follows:

EUR431.1m Class A1: 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

EUR121.6m Class A2: 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

The ratings address the likelihood of investors receiving interest payments in accordance with the terms of the legal documentation and full repayment of principal by legal final maturity in October 2060.

Following a recent Italian tax change (see "Fitch: Italian Tax Changes will Reduce Risk in SF", published 26 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the transaction does not envisage a 18-month lock-out period and the principal redemption on the notes will start on the first payment date in January 2012.

The ratings reflect the available credit enhancement (CE) for the class A1 and A2 notes which is provided by the subordination of the unrated class B1 and B2 notes and a cash reserve (CR), fully funded at closing. In the absence of available funds, the CR will be used to fund the liquidity accounts which cover any shortfall of interest on the rated notes and senior expenses. Thus, the effective CE provided by the CR would be reduced from time to time by the amounts needed to replenish the liquidity accounts and provide liquidity protection to the rated notes.

Notwithstanding the hedging structure in place to mitigate the portfolio's interest rate risk, (six basis swaps and four interest rate caps with J.P. Morgan Securities Ltd fully guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+')), the transaction remains exposed to and Fitch accounted for the imperfect hedging for ECB rate loans (9.4% of the pool), the absence of any interest rate cap on loans indexed to one-month Euribor or ECB rate with a cap rate (0.45%), the mismatch between the reset dates of the loans in the portfolio and the reset dates of the issuer's payments to the swap counterparty as well as the risk of loans benefiting from Decreto Sviluppo (see "Fitch: Government Decree may Negatively Affect Italian RMBS/OBG Ratings and Cut Prepayments", dated 11 May 2011 at www.fitchratings.com) being higher than the maximum cap schedule.

This transaction is a multi-originator securitisation of mortgage loans originated by Banca Popolare di Bari S.c.p.A. (BPB, not rated) and its subsidiary Cassa di Risparmio di Orvieto S.p.A. (CRO, not rated). Some 12% of the pool was, however, originated by branches, acquired by either BPB or CRO over time, initially belonging to other banking groups. The originators will also act as servicers for the respective portfolios, with BPB acting as master servicer and managing all defaulted loans in the transaction.

The credit uncertainty deriving from both servicers being unrated, expressed as commingling and payment interruption risk, has been considered in the agency's analysis (see "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). In analysing servicer disruption risk, Fitch took note of the appointment of Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio Soc. Coop. ('BB+'/Negative/'B') as back-up servicer for the transaction since closing.

As of 31 October 2011, the underlying pool amounted to EUR722.8m with a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 61.1% and a WA current LTV of 53.4%, in line with other recent Italian RMBS rated by the agency. The pool was mainly concentrated in the south of Italy (69%) and to a minor extent in the north (26%).

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report for this transaction, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.