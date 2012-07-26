Rationale

We revised the outlook to reflect our expectation that TSUKH's operating performance is likely to remain weak in the next 12 months. We expect the company to take more than two years to have similar profits as in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2011. This is due to the difficult steel industry conditions in Europe and the company's lack of raw material integration. The revision also follows the revision in the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on TSUKH's parent, Tata Steel Ltd. (BB/Negative/--), to negative from stable.

We assess TSUKH's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". We expect the company's EBITDA interest coverage to be 1.2x and its debt-EBITDA ratio to be 12.2x in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, compared with 0.6x and 20.9x, respectively, in the previous fiscal year.

We believe TSUKH's continued poor operating performance and very high leverage make it highly dependent on Tata Steel for support. In our view, TSUKH requires support to meet its debt servicing requirements and to pay for capital expenditure. Tata Steel has provided almost GBP2 billion in support to TSUKH so far, and we expect the support to increase to about GBP3 billion over the next two years. The support over the past two years has been through a less permanent working capital mechanism instead of subordinated loans or equity, as was the case earlier.

We believe Tata Steel is fully committed to supporting TSUKH because it considers the company to be a strategic subsidiary. The companies share a common name and Tata Steel intends to maintain good banking relationships with the common lenders of TSUKH. Tata Steel is committed to improving the profitability of TSUKH by investing and focusing on operating efficiency and restructuring opportunities. We therefore expect Tata Steel to support TSUKH's working capital requirements and capital expenditure plans of up to GBP450 million a year for at least the next three years.

We assess TSUKH's business risk profile as "weak", largely because of the company's limited flexibility to control costs. TSUKH is exposed to volatile raw material prices because it lacks raw material integration and its cost of production is high, particularly in its U.K. plants. In our view, the European steel industry will continue to face soft demand and excess steel making capacity for the next one to two years. We therefore expect TSUKH to continue to have a very low margin of 2.3% in fiscal 2013. TSUKH is looking to improve its operating efficiency with measures such as rebuilding a blast furnace at Port Talbot and restructuring its long products business.

Liquidity

The short-term corporate credit rating is 'B'. We assess TSUKH's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We factor in funding support for the company from Tata Steel. We expect TSUKH's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if its EBITDA declines by 20%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- TSUKH has a cash balance of GBP615 million and unused credit facilities of about GBP240 million as of March 31, 2012. Further, we expect unadjusted funds from operations to be about GBP130 million in fiscal 2013.

-- The uses of funds include our expectation of capital expenditure of about GBP300 million in case of financial stress and debt maturities of about GBP124 million in the next 12 months.

We believe TSUKH's debt maturities are manageable up to fiscal 2015, and the company is light on financial covenants. However, TSUKH has limited ability to raise further debt under its current financing arrangements.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on TSUKH's GBP3.53 billion bank loan is 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the notes is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is based on the favorable insolvency regimes in which TSUKH operates, a strong security package covering all of the U.K. assets, as well as a share pledge on the company's Dutch business. Our estimate of recovery is based on a going-concern valuation, although TSUKH's substantial asset base significantly underpins recovery prospects. We also factor in ongoing support from Tata Steel in our recovery rating.

In our simulated default scenario, a payment default could occur in fiscal 2016, when TSUKH has significant debt maturities, if Tata Steel were to discontinue its support to the company. We have assumed some recovery, though not significant, if operating conditions are subdued.

Our hypothetical default scenario leads TSUKH to default at the beginning of fiscal 2016, at which point stressed EBITDA would have increased to about GBP350 million. We estimate TSUKH's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about GBP2.4 billion, which corresponds to a blended enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 6.7x. We lowered the stressed EBITDA that we use to value TSUKH at our hypothetical point of default from GBP600 million we used earlier to reflect our expectation that weak economic and challenging steel industry conditions in Europe will continue till 2016.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that TSUKH's operating performance is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months. The outlook on TSUKH also reflects the rating outlook on Tata Steel.

We would lower the rating on TSUKH if: (1) we lower the rating on Tata Steel; or (2) Tata Steel shows signs of reducing support to TSUKH--although we believe this is unlikely.

We may revise the outlook to stable if TSUKH's operating performance improves and we revise the outlook on Tata Steel to stable.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/B B+/Stable/B

Downgraded

To From

Tata Steel Nederland B.V.

Senior Secured BB- BB

Recovery Rating 2 1

Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B.V.

Senior Secured BB- BB

Recovery Rating 2 1