(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Television Eighteen India Limited's (TV18) 'Fitch BBB(ind)' National Long-Term rating, which was placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on 30 August 2011. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn as post the group's reorganisation in 2011, the entity no longer exists. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TV18.

TV18's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- INR1,250m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn

- INR670.1m term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn

- INR850m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'/RWE; ratings withdrawn

- INR70m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A2(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn

- INR250m commercial paper/short-term debt programme: 'Fitch A2(ind)'/RWE; rating withdrawn