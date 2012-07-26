(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 - The European Central Bank's quarterly bank lending survey suggests pressure for
European corporate funding disintermediation will continue as banks impose stricter lending
standards, Fitch Ratings says.
The ECB's latest survey found a net 10% of banks reported they had tightened credit
standards on loans to enterprises in the second quarter, up marginally from 9% in the first
quarter. A net 10% also indicated that they expect credit standards to tighten again in the
third quarter. The findings support our expectation that large European companies will continue
to slowly increase their reliance on bonds, especially as the survey also indicates that tighter
credit standards have been applied more to large companies than to small and medium enterprises.
Our research indicates that bonds represented 73% of the debt used by large European
companies at the end of 2011. The figure rose from 53% in 2008, but the rate of growth has now
slowed, partly because the highest-rated issuers appear to have reached a plateau in the range
of 80% to 85%. These borrowers may be unwilling to cut bank borrowing further because of the
need to maintain relationships with banks, which can offer a safety net and more flexible
day-to-day financing than capital markets.
Disintermediation at the lower end of the ratings spectrum is likely to rise further, due to
both its much lower starting point and investors' search for yield in the low-interest rate
environment, which drove a high-yield issuance boom in the first half of 2012.
Banks' views on the demand for loans remains negative, but less so than in Q1, according to
the ECB survey. A net 25% of respondents reported falling demand, compared with 30% in the prior
three months. We expect this low demand to persist until the eurozone crisis is over and
companies' appetite for capital expenditure and M&A returns.
We published a special report on European Corporate Funding Disintermediation earlier in
July, which is available at www.fitchratings.com.