(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following notice from the trustee last week, early redemption effectively occurred on July 25 for both transactions, as the issuers fully repaid all of the notes.

-- As such, remedy actions triggered by our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of CaixaBank --the originator and swap counterparty in the transactions--were not taken.

-- Therefore, we have today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' (CaixaBank's long-term issuer credit rating level) and subsequently withdrawn all ratings in both transactions that were higher than this rating.

-- Additionally, we have affirmed and subsequently withdrawn our ratings on the rest of the notes in both transactions.

-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 6 closed in December 2002 and is collateralized by mortgage loans granted to individuals to purchase residential properties situated mainly in Catalonia.

-- Foncaixa FTGENCAT 7 closed in October 2009 and is collateralized by secured and unsecured loans granted to SMEs in their normal course of business in Catalonia.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today taken various credit rating actions in Foncaixa Hipotecario 6, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria and Foncaixa FTGENCAT 7, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on all of the notes in both transactions (see list below).

Before the withdrawal, we:

-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' our ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 6's class A and B notes and on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 7's class B notes;

-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 7's class AG notes; and

-- Affirmed our rating on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 7's class C notes.

Today's rating actions follow our Feb. 13, 2012 downgrade of CaixaBank S.A. (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2)--the guaranteed investment contract provider (GIC) and swap counterparty in both transactions--and notice of the transactions' full redemption.