July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG's (BSW) and its sister bank, Wuestenrot Bank AG
Pfandbriefbank's (WBP) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and
revised the Outlooks to Negative from Positive. Fitch has also affirmed BSW's
and WBP's Short-term IDRs at 'F2' and Support Ratings at '3'. A full list of
ratings is at the end of this release.
BSW and WBP are closely linked and operate to a large extent as a single
economic entity, the 'Bausparbank'. This is in particular underpinned by a
common management team and the sharing of essential functions such as treasury
and risk management. However, BSW and WBP have to be kept as legally separate
entities because BSW's protective building society (Bausparkasse) status
prevents it from taking over WBP's covered bond (Pfandbrief) licence and
business.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The Negative Outlook reflects BSW's vulnerability in the currently low interest
rate environment resulting in decreasing net interest margins and potentially
increasing loan waivers by Bauspar depositors, triggering interest bonus
payments. BSW is less flexible in adjusting its funding costs as it still has a
significant amount of high-yielding Bauspar tariffs, albeit the average yield on
total deposits further declined in 2011. Fitch expects interest rates to stay
low in the near to medium term, constraining BSW's recurring earnings capacity.
WBP is more flexible in steering its net interest margin, although it remains
low. Fitch also understands that WBP's new business could be more selective
going forward to improve regulatory capital ratios. The Bausparbank has realised
one-off gains to offset the decline of net interest revenues and impairments on
Greek sovereign bonds in 2011 and the agency expects these one-offs to be
forthcoming to maintain profitability.
The entities' 100% parent, Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG ('BBB+'/Positive),
has announced a further optimisation initiative (W&W 2015) across the group to
offset the negative implications from the low interest rate environment. Fitch
believes that management's proactive approach to streamline its business is
positive but also notes that this transformation takes time and will likely
require one-off expenses to realise positive contributions in later periods.
Fitch believes BSW will integrate Allianz Dresdner Bauspar AG (ADB), which was
acquired from Commerzbank AG ('A+'/Stable) in 2010, as planned by 2013. Despite
ADB being integrated, the Positive Outlook assigned on 1 August 2012 was also
subject to an assumed positive earnings development based on a more favourable
interest rate environment, which is no longer a realistic scenario.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
The affirmation of both banks' IDRs, which are driven by their Viability
Ratings, reflects their solid capitalisation, anticipating the implementation of
the advanced internal rating-based approach by 2014, in light of granular and
low risk residential mortgage loans and resilient asset quality, driven by a
robust residential property market in Germany. With Greece off the balance sheet
and limited exposure to Spain and Italy, tail risk has become of less concern in
Fitch's view, albeit still a threat. Fitch has received pro-forma liquidity
coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) data and does not
expect these ratios to be a challenge for either bank under Basel III. However,
the ratings also reflect their monoline business model in a competitive Bauspar
and residential mortgage lending market, strong competition concerning retail
deposits and considerable exposure to interest rate risk.
BSW's and WBP's ratings are sensitive to swings in interest rates. Interest
rates staying at the current low level for a prolonged period of time could
result in a downgrade of the two banks current 'bbb+' Viability Ratings and
consequently their IDRs. Further downward pressure could result from potential
stress in the domestic residential property market, which is not of immediate
concern for Fitch. Further downward pressure would arise from the sovereign debt
crisis reaching a more critical stage, for example a Greece exit from the
eurozone. Upside potential could only arise from a significant improvement of
the bank's recurring profitability and capitalisation, which Fitch does not
expect to happen in the foreseeable future.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given both banks' significant retail deposit base, their role as residential
mortgage lenders and WBP's status as a Pfandbrief issuer, Fitch would expect
moderate support from the German authorities, reflecting the banks current
Support Ratings. BSW and WBP would, if ever needed, first look for support to
their 100% parent Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG. Although strong, its
willingness to support cannot be relied upon, in Fitch's view, as its ability to
do so would be restricted by the large relative scale of the Bausparbank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Wuestenrot Bausparkasse AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Negative from Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook revised to Negative from Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'