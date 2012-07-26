(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
Summary analysis -- Stara Zagora (City of) ------------------------ 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
27-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Stara Zagora, the Republic of Bulgaria's (Bulgaria;
BBB/Stable/A-3) sixth-largest city, is constrained by our view of the limited
predictability and high volatility of the city's budgetary performance; its
restricted expenditure flexibility; and low economic wealth levels. The rating
is supported by our view of Stara Zagora's relatively low debt burden and
contingent liabilities, its limited investment program--which has led to our
forecast of a strong budgetary performance for 2012-2014--and ongoing fiscal
decentralization that has led to greater flexibility around tax setting.
Stara Zagora's future budgetary performance has limited predictability, in our
view, because of the consolidating but uneven nature of the institutional
frameworks under which Bulgarian municipalities operate, their limited
expenditure flexibility, and the city's lack of experience in medium-term
budget planning.