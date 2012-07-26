July 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'B/RR4' to Toys 'R' Us, Inc.'s (HoldCo) $350 million senior unsecured notes due July 2017. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds, along with cash, will be used towards refinancing the $400 million 7.875% HoldCo notes due April 2013.

RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS

The notes are being offered under a new indenture with more restrictive covenants versus the current covenant-lite HoldCo notes. Some key covenants around indebtedness and Restricted Payments include:

--UK Propco and Toy's Asian joint venture are carved out and defined as unrestricted subsidiaries (subs) under the new notes.

--Additional Indebtedness: the notes are subject to a minimum pro forma fixed-charge coverage test of 1.75x (consolidated excluding unrestricted subs and 2.0x at Toys 'R' Us Delaware ) and a general debt basket of $250 million.

--Restricted Payments (RPs) (to equity holders or restricted subs): Key restrictions include that RPs equal the sum of 50% of cumulative consolidated net income since the start of the quarter following the issue date; consolidated leverage is below 3.85x (Toys leverage is above that currently); and only 6% of IPO proceeds is available as dividend to sponsors.

--As to the ability to pay down UK Propco debt with any cash at HoldCo, there is a specific basket of $100 million. Including other general RP baskets and carve-outs, HoldCo is permitted to downstream up to $550 million to UK Propco to potentially address its debt maturities.

EUROPEAN DEBT REFINANCINGS

Besides the HoldCo notes due April 2013, Toys has approximately $910 million in various European real estate credit facilities due between February and April 2013. This constitutes: $81 million French; $168 million Spanish and $663 million UK real estate credit facilities. Given the tough CMBS markets, Fitch expects Toys to be able to issue significantly less debt against the same collateral.

However, Toys has $500 million in liquidity, which includes approximately $174 million in cash and short-term notes receivable at the HoldCo level at the end of January and $320 million from Toys 'R' Us -Delaware in the form of dividends and loans (including the proceeds from the borrowings of a $225 million incremental term loan). This can be applied towards any unrefinanced balance of the Holdco notes or the European real estate facilities. Fitch would expect Toys to address all its refinancing needs over the next three to four months.

SLUGGISH OPERATING PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

The ratings reflect Toys' sluggish operating performance and high leverage. Fitch' expects Toys' leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) could creep up to the mid-6.0x range over the next 12 to 18 months. Coverage (operating EBITDAR/gross interest expense plus rents) is expected to be in the range of 1.4x-1.5x. This assumes low single-digit decline in comparable store sales (comps) at both the domestic and international segments, and flat to modest improvement in gross margin. Fitch expects continued deleveraging of selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Toys' share of the domestic and global toy industry has been relatively stable, although pricing competition and promotional pressures have intensified in a sluggish economic and consumer environment. While Toys is the only remaining national brick-and-mortar specialty toy retailer in the U.S., it has muddled along against the increasing competition from discounters and online retailers for the more commodity-type toy products.

The cyclical downturn and hence weaker sales in the entertainment category (mainly video game systems and electronics, accounting for 12%-13% of total sales), has particularly contributed to the weakness. In addition, there has been some pressure on the overall juvenile category given the lowest birth rate in the U.S. in 11 years. Toys' e-commerce growth, juvenile integration strategy, and increased penetration of private brands have helped partially mitigate these challenges. Toys could hold on to its share over the near to intermediate term; however, Fitch expects continued pressure on comps and EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY

Toys' weak top-line performance has pressured EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF) generation. FCF over the last two years has also been adversely affected by the continued challenge of managing working capital efficiently. Besides some timing related issues, the company has gotten stuck with excess inventory in the last two holiday seasons. Toys is looking to address some of these issues more aggressively this year. If working capital is flat going forward, Fitch expects Toys could generate up to $200 million in FCF in 2012 and in the $70 million-$100 million range thereafter.

Assuming the successful refinancing of upcoming maturities, Toys has adequate liquidity with $600 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.36 billion of availability under its various revolvers as of April 28, 2012.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS AND CONSIDERATIONS

The ratings on the specific securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis using a going-concern approach. At the OpCo levels - Toys-Delaware, Toys-Canada, and other international operating companies - latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA is stressed at 20%. Fitch has assigned a 5.5x multiple to the stressed EBITDA, which is consistent with the low end of the 10-year valuation for the public space and Fitch's average distressed multiple across the retail portfolio. The stressed enterprise value (EV) is adjusted for 10% administrative claims.

At the PropCo levels - Toys 'R' Us Property Co. I, LLC and Toys 'R' Us Property Co. II, LLC - LTM net operating income (NOI) is stressed at 15% and a distressed capitalization rate of 12% is applied to the stress NOI of the properties to determine a going-concern valuation. The stressed rates reflect downtime and capital costs that would need to be incurred to re-tenant the space.

The new notes and the $400 million 7.375% unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2018, benefit from the residual value at PropCo I, which is a direct subsidiary of HoldCo. There is no residual value ascribed from Toys-Delaware or other operating subsidiaries. This results in average recovery prospects of 31%-50% and the bonds are therefore rated 'B/RR4'.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Besides the sluggish domestic business, Fitch recognizes the challenging economic and capital market conditions in the major European markets, which could create uncertainties in the refinancing process and add pressure to operations going forward. The failure to address these maturities over the next three to four months and any material deterioration in operating results are likely to lead to downward pressure on the company's ratings. Revenues generated between U.K. and Central Europe accounted for 16% - 17% of the consolidated revenues.