(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
Summary analysis -- Grohe Holding GmbH ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: D2860#
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-May-2009 B-/-- B-/--
01-Dec-2005 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The ratings on Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the indirect parent company of
Germany-based sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's highly leveraged financial risk
profile and fair business risk profile. Our view is based on Grohe's exposure
to volatile commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations, its limited
scale, and its dependence on some key markets such as Germany. We consider
Grohe's solid market position in the fragmented European sanitary fittings
industry, good product diversity, strong brand name, and exposure to the less
cyclical renovation and refurbishment end-market (which we estimate at about
70% of the group's sales), to be rating strengths.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Grohe's underlying sales performance in 2011 was robust in the face of very
difficult industry conditions, with turnover for the Grohe "Restricted Group"
(i.e. the core operations excluding consolidated sales from Chinese subsidiary
Joyou) improving by 4.1% to EUR1,020 million. Reported fully consolidated 2011
sales were EUR1,165 million, while Standard & Poor's-adjusted sales--which
proportionally deconsolidate Joyou to reflect Grohe's 35.79% economic
interest--grew 9.5% to EUR1,073 million. For the first quarter of 2012, sales by
all measures continued to post positive growth, with adjusted sales growing to
EUR298 million, or 11.6% compared to the first quarter of 2011. We expect these
trends to continue for full-year 2012, with modest growth from core operations
supported by further sales growth from Joyou.