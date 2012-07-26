(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to the following Cameron County, TX's bonds:

--$40 million tax and revenue bonds, series 2012 (State Highway 550 Project).

The bonds are scheduled for a negotiated sale during the week of Aug. 6, 2012. Proceeds will be used to fund improvements to a toll road owned by the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority (CCRMA).

Fitch also affirms its 'AA-' rating on the county's outstanding debt comprised of:

--$2.6 million unlimited tax bonds;

--$76.5 million limited tax bonds and certificates of obligation (COs).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

Limited tax bonds and COs are secured by the county's annual property tax levy, limited to $0.80 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The series 2012 bonds are additionally secured by CCRMA toll revenues and vehicle registration fees as well as certain Texas Department of Transportation payments.

The COs are additionally secured by a limited pledge of surplus revenues of the county's toll bridge system or parks system. Unlimited tax bonds are secured by an unlimited annual property tax levy.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABILIZED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Improved cost controls and revenue enhancements stabilized Cameron County's financial position in fiscal 2011, which had weakened due to declines in certain non-property tax revenues and growing public safety expenditures.