(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 -
-- National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) on Jan. 3, 2012 announced a tender
offer to buy its five outstanding hybrid capital securities.
-- We consider the offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our
criteria, because the investor will receive less value than originally
promised, and because it arises from the issuer's financial distress.
-- We are lowering the issue rating on the five hybrid capital securities
subject to the tender offer to 'C' from 'CC'.
-- The counterparty credit ratings on NBG and the other issue ratings are
unaffected.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered to 'C' from 'CC' the issue ratings
on five hybrid securities issued by National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd and guaranteed by
Greece's National Bank of Greece (NBG; CCC/Negative/C).
The downgrades follow NBG's Jan, 3. 2012 announcement of the launch of a
tender offer on its five outstanding hybrid capital securities. The total
amount of these five issues which is outstanding as of today accounts for
about EUR390 million. These rating actions do not affect the counterparty credit
ratings on NBG or any other debt issue rating.
We consider NBG's proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under
our criteria. This is because it implies investors will receive less value
than the promise of the original securities--the tender proposes to buy back
the hybrids at 45% of its nominal amount)-and, because it arises from the
issuer's distress, as shown by our 'cc' assessment of its standalone credit
profile. The tender offer is part of the NBG's plans to strengthen its
capitalization.
On completion of the offer, we will review the ratings on any untendered
hybrid securities.
