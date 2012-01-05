(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) on Jan. 3, 2012 announced a tender offer to buy its five outstanding hybrid capital securities.

-- We consider the offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria, because the investor will receive less value than originally promised, and because it arises from the issuer's financial distress.

-- We are lowering the issue rating on the five hybrid capital securities subject to the tender offer to 'C' from 'CC'.

-- The counterparty credit ratings on NBG and the other issue ratings are unaffected.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered to 'C' from 'CC' the issue ratings on five hybrid securities issued by National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd and guaranteed by Greece's National Bank of Greece (NBG; CCC/Negative/C).

The downgrades follow NBG's Jan, 3. 2012 announcement of the launch of a tender offer on its five outstanding hybrid capital securities. The total amount of these five issues which is outstanding as of today accounts for about EUR390 million. These rating actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on NBG or any other debt issue rating.

We consider NBG's proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria. This is because it implies investors will receive less value than the promise of the original securities--the tender proposes to buy back the hybrids at 45% of its nominal amount)-and, because it arises from the issuer's distress, as shown by our 'cc' assessment of its standalone credit profile. The tender offer is part of the NBG's plans to strengthen its capitalization.

On completion of the offer, we will review the ratings on any untendered hybrid securities.

