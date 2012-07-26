UPDATE 1-EU's executive offers funds for Franco-German defence plans
* Revitalised defence push comes after Brexit, Trump, Ukraine (Adds French defence minister, leftist European lawmaker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Arab Tunisian Bank ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Tunisia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2012 BB/B BB/B
13-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
08-Jan-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B
SACP bb-
Anchor bb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strategic importance to parent and supportive shareholder.
-- Strong franchise and stable business position in a fragmented market.
-- Comparatively good funding and liquidity profile.
Weaknesses:
-- Credit risk associated with operating in Tunisia.
-- Moderate earnings generation due to pressure on net interest margins and higher cost of risk.
-- Single-name concentration risk.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Tunisia-based Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB) is stable, reflecting that on the Republic of Tunisia (foreign currency BB/Stable/B, local currency BB/Stable/B). It also incorporates our assumption that the bank's business and financial profile will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12 months.
We could lower the ratings on ATB if the bank's risk profile deteriorates. This could happen if ATB's asset quality weakens and prompts the bank to increase provisions, which could in turn affect its earnings and capital generation. We would lower the ratings if ATB's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments fell below 5%. We would also lower the ratings on the bank if the sovereign ratings were lowered.
We would raise the ratings if there is a similar move on the sovereign ratings, providing that ATB maintains its current risk-adjusted profitability metrics and capital position, stable asset quality, adequate liquidity indicators, and that it remains strategically important to its parent, Arab Bank Group (group credit profile 'bbb').
Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
* Revitalised defence push comes after Brexit, Trump, Ukraine (Adds French defence minister, leftist European lawmaker)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said it is barring legal settlements in federal investigations that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than to those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.