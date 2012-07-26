(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 -

Summary analysis -- Arab Tunisian Bank ---------------------------- 26-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Tunisia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-May-2012 BB/B BB/B

13-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

08-Jan-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strategic importance to parent and supportive shareholder.

-- Strong franchise and stable business position in a fragmented market.

-- Comparatively good funding and liquidity profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Credit risk associated with operating in Tunisia.

-- Moderate earnings generation due to pressure on net interest margins and higher cost of risk.

-- Single-name concentration risk.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Tunisia-based Arab Tunisian Bank (ATB) is stable, reflecting that on the Republic of Tunisia (foreign currency BB/Stable/B, local currency BB/Stable/B). It also incorporates our assumption that the bank's business and financial profile will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12 months.

We could lower the ratings on ATB if the bank's risk profile deteriorates. This could happen if ATB's asset quality weakens and prompts the bank to increase provisions, which could in turn affect its earnings and capital generation. We would lower the ratings if ATB's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments fell below 5%. We would also lower the ratings on the bank if the sovereign ratings were lowered.

We would raise the ratings if there is a similar move on the sovereign ratings, providing that ATB maintains its current risk-adjusted profitability metrics and capital position, stable asset quality, adequate liquidity indicators, and that it remains strategically important to its parent, Arab Bank Group (group credit profile 'bbb').

