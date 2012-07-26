UPDATE 7-At least 12 killed in rare militant attack in Tehran
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
July 26 (Reuters) -The Gap, Ascena Retail Group Inc, Hanesbrands Inc. ,Levi Strauss & Co., Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
* Moody's : US apparel earnings to improve this back-to-school season
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Facebook Inc announced a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic engagement among users in the United States on its platform by connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.