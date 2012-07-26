July 26 -
Summary analysis -- Kinetek Holdings Corp. ------------------------ 26-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Motors and
generators
Mult. CUSIP6: 49460Q
Mult. CUSIP6: 620103
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--
17-Jun-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
10-Jun-2009 SD/-- SD/--
11-Dec-2008 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on Deerfield, Illinois-based special-purpose motor equipment
manufacturer, Kinetek Holdings Corp., reflects the company's "weak" business
risk profile and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Although we
expect the company's operating performance and leverage to continue improving
gradually in the coming quarters, upcoming debt maturities constrain the
company's liquidity and credit profile: Kinetek's $50 million revolver expires
in November 2012 and roughly $140 million term loan maturing in November 2013.