Management has displayed a good track record of maintaining a conservative financial approach that includes adequate liquidity and balanced funding for acquisitions that have generally had low integration risk and are primarily fee-based, priced at reasonable multiples, and immediately accretive. We believe this approach has been important in helping Magellan meet management's debt leverage targets below 4.0x more successfully than its peers. Also, we view Magellan's collapsed general partner structure and absence of incentive distribution rights as being credit positive.

Partially offsetting the strengths are the uncertain effect the weak economy may have on product demand, some commodity price exposure with its butane blending and fractionation activities, uncertainty around the financing required for new investments and how these are being funded, the master limited partnership structure that requires the company to distribute a high proportion of its free cash flow to unit holders, and expectations of steady distribution growth.

Magellan's petroleum products pipeline system consists of a 9,600-mile pipeline with 50 terminals that provide about 39 million barrels of storage capacity. Magellan's refined products system is primarily demand driven--it matters more what end-user demand is, than which refinery supplies the demand, because regardless of the refinery, Magellan's system will be needed to ultimately meet the demand. That said, the most significant way in which refinery margins affect Magellan's business is by potential supply shifts that affect how far it must transport a barrel to meet the demand in Magellan's markets. So, for example, as refiners in the Mid-Continent region have enjoyed higher margins, they have increased output and displaced barrels imported into the Mid-Continent from other locations (for example, Gulf Coast barrels). That has reduced Magellan's long-haul barrels from the Gulf, somewhat reducing the average tariff it earned. Although the recent West Texas Intermediate (WTI)/Brent benchmark price differential has caused much of that shift to occur, the concern is that continued inland crude surplus could cause volumes to further erode. If that differential decreases and non-Mid-Continent refiners become more competitive, Magellan may see more imports into its markets from supply sources on the periphery (mainly the Gulf Coast), which would result in longer hauls , resulting in higher average tariffs.

The petroleum products pipeline system generated roughly 77% of the company's consolidated operating margins for 2011, with about 72% of this segment's net revenue from transportation-based tariffs that help stabilize cash flow, which we view as a key credit driver. Pipeline rates are about 65% market-based and generally are in line with indexed rates, but provide Magellan with flexibility when the index adjustment is close to zero or negative. The remaining 35% of pipeline rates are indexed. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission determined that a producer price index for finished goods plus 2.65% be used to index rates for the five-year period beginning in July 2011.

Magellan's pipeline system benefits from its location linking the Gulf Coast PADD III region, which contains more than 40% of the U.S.'s refining capacity, to the Midwest PADD II region, where there is greater demand. While certain segments of Magellan's pipeline network are subject to competition, we believe that the company's extensive connections throughout the Mid-Continent region will continue to attract shippers.

Magellan's marine terminal business--mostly petroleum products and not crude oil--can be influenced by forward prices, insofar as a contango market encourages storing product for sale later, and a backwardated market discourages it. Most of Magellan's storage is contracted, not spot, so fluctuations in price structure are not that critical. But prolonged backwardation could hurt utilization percentage, rates, commitment terms, or all of those. Historically, Magellan has seen stronger and weaker markets, but not one with very extensive margin decreases due to backwardation. As far as crude price structure goes, Magellan's primary exposure is to the Cushing, Okla. hub benchmark price. Similar to the marine storage business, to the extent there is carry in the market, more shippers would want storage, and the opposite is true in a backwardated market. These conditions will influence Magellan's ability to extend terms and raise rates as its existing commitments come due.

The terminals business consists of seven marine terminals along the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts, 27 inland terminals throughout the Southeast, and the crude oil terminal in Cushing, Okla. For 2011, this segment generated roughly 22% of consolidated operating margins. Although unregulated, the marine and inland terminals generate relatively stable cash flow. Marine terminal revenues come from multiyear and annually renewable contracts, and the terminals maintain consistently high utilization rates of more than 95%; therefore we view recontracting risk as minimal. In addition, Magellan's new tanks at Galena Park, Texas and Cushing, Okla. have contributed to the overall higher revenues. We believe the company's inland terminals may have lower throughput volumes due to lower throughput on some of the terminal's pipeline interconnections. However, the inland terminals generated higher revenues for 2011 compared with 2010 due to increased ethanol and additive fees. Magellan's inland terminals connect to the Colonial Pipeline Co., Plantation Pipe Line Co., Explorer Pipeline Co., and TEPPCO Partners L.P. pipelines. As such, inland terminal performance depends primarily on these pipelines' throughput.

Magellan's terminal segment has benefitted from the significant growth in Cushing storage, with 7.8 million barrels of crude oil storage acquired from BP PLC in September 2010 and 4.25 million barrels in capacity built in 2011. In the terminal segment, the company has built another 2.5 million barrels of capacity, or nearing completion. While rates may come under pressure if the WTI discount to Brent contracts as takeaway capacity to the U.S. Gulf Coast comes on line, we believe Magellan's long-term contracts (averaging three to five years) and the value of blending at Cushing should help to prevent lower rates.

We view the commodity risk inherent in Magellan's butane blending and fractionation operations as adding risk to its credit profile. However, the segment accounted for about 14% to 15% of the operating margin for 2011, which we view as a more sustainable level than in 2008, when high blending margins drove the commodity business to about 25%. While margins could compress further, particularly if crude prices fall significantly, we believe Magellan is likely to maintain positive cash flow from the business, and is not materially exposed to losses because of its hedging program.

Magellan's current investments are largely directed at crude line reversal, conversion, or construction. This is largely due to the rapidly changing U.S. crude and products markets over the past five years. After decades of rising demand and falling supply, North American oil supply is growing and demand is falling, turning the U.S. oil market inside out, challenging infrastructure designed for the opposite trend, and leading to high volatility and unprecedented price differentials. Crude imports are substituted and oil product exports grow, totally reversing the U.S. oil trade. As a result, more crude capacity is required, initially to release inland crudes to the Gulf Coast (starting with the reversal of the Seaway pipeline in June 2012). Eventually, as a result of the domestic glut, all light and most medium crude imports would likely be backed out of the Gulf Coast as imports are substituted (and they must be, due to the U.S. crude export restriction).

Magellan is reversing and converting the eastern leg of the Houston-to-El Paso pipeline; the western portion would still carry refined products, delivering up to 75,000 barrels per day (bpd) to El Paso. The current spending estimate is $375 million for 225,000 bpd; expanded from 135,000 bpd based on a successful open season, which is fully subscribed with Permian Basin oil. The pipeline will begin transportation at partial capacity in early 2013, ramping to full capacity by mid-2013. It will further increase the crude oil asset profile and help increase fee-based cash flows in the pipeline segment.

Magellan launched a binding open season in June 2012 to assess customer interest in the potential BridgeTex pipeline. BridgeTex will be a 400-mile crude oil pipeline capable of transporting 278,000 bpd from Colorado City, Texas to East Houston. If the project receives sufficient commitments, it should be operational in mid-2014. The company has not yet decided on how to fund the project, but Magellan's share will likely be all debt funded.

The intermediate financial profile reflects the company's stable cash flows and strong post-acquisition financial measures. For the 12 months ended March 2012, Magellan recorded EBITDA of $671 million, up from about $537 million at the end of 2010. The increase comes from additional revenues from the acquired BP assets, higher transportation tariff rates, increased transportation volumes, and leasing the new storage tanks at Cushing and Galena Park that it placed in service in 2010. Financial measures are strong compared with those of Magellan's peers, with funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of 25.9% and total debt to EBITDA of 3.4x as of March 31, 2012.

Under our 2012 base case forecast (which does not include BridgeTex yet), we expect volumes on the legacy pipelines to grow at about 3%, commodity revenues to be 15% to 20% lower than the previous year and terminals EBITDA to be 10% to 15% higher, driven by the Gulf Coast and Cushing terminals. We expect 2012 EBITDA to increase because of the increase in volumes on the Houston-to-El Paso pipeline, underpinned by a 12.5 year, 21, 500-bpd take-or-pay agreement, tariff increases, moderate volume growth, the online Cushing project, and potentially the reversal of Houston-to-El Paso pipeline. We expect leverage to remain in the mid to high 3x area in 2012 as the company moves forward with the Double Eagle joint venture and the Houston-to-El Paso pipeline reversal.

Liquidity

Magellan's liquidity is adequate for the rating, with sources divided by uses of about 1.5x for the next 12 months. Key sources include our assumed FFO of about $560 million, and $795 million of available capacity under its $800 million bank facility. In October 2011, Magellan enhanced its liquidity by refinancing and upsizing its $550 million revolver to $800 million and extending the maturity to 2016. We assume key uses include capital spending of up to $660 million for growth and maintenance, and distributions of about $380 million. The company has no significant debt maturities until 2014.

Magellan's distribution coverage for 2011 was about 1.3, which is relatively high compared with peers. Covenants under the partnership's bank agreement include a maximum debt-to-EBITDA test of 5x. As of March 31, 2012, Magellan was in compliance with its covenant, with compliance debt to EBITDA of 3.15x.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects Magellan's strong governance structure relative to master limited partnership peers, stable asset base, and key credit measures that we consider somewhat strong for the rating. A ratings upgrade is increasingly likely as the partnership has posted satisfactory operating results. A successful execution reversal and conversion of its Houston-to-El Paso pipeline (which would provide additional cash flow predictability), and Magellan's ability to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x will also aid an upgrade. However, financing for the potential BridgeTex expansion will move debt to EBITDA ratios to about 4.0x, which we see as an impediment to an upgrade. Also, management would need to remain committed to conservatively financing growth in stable cash-flow-producing assets. We could revise the outlook back to stable if we expect debt to EBITDA above 4x on a sustained basis if management shifts to pursuing more risky acquisitions.

Related Criteria And Research

Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012