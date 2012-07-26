(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkland Bank A.S.'s (T-Bank) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, National and Support Rating

Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc (Arab Bank; 'A-'/Stable), with other group banks is the ultimate shareholder of T-Bank with 50% of the shares. The IDRs, National and Support Ratings of T-Bank are driven by the high probability of the bank being supported by Arab Bank, if required. In assessing the likelihood of support for T-Bank, Fitch views positively the commitment of the majority shareholder, cash capital injections and cooperation, availability of expertise and knowledge in trade finance and the shareholder's global network. However, Fitch notes T-Bank's limited importance for its majority shareholder' balance sheet and performance due to its small size as well as its 50% ownership. The ratings are sensitive to change in the shareholder's ratings or any indication of a material reduction in the parent's commitment to its subsidiary.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

T-Bank's 'b+' Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's small size and therefore its limited franchise, improved but still weaker performance than its peers and only adequate capitalisation. The rating also considers, improved asset quality, limited market risk and sound liquidity.

T-Bank's VR could be downgraded if weaker than forecast of performance of Turkey's economy results in a marked deterioration of asset quality which might deplete its equity. T-Bank's capitalisation is only adequate (FCC at 15.89%) due to the bank's budget to lower total regulatory capital ratio to 13% by end-2012. Upside potential for the VR is limited given the bank's moderate franchise.

Fitch's base case expectation remains that the Turkish economy will achieve a 'soft landing' in 2012, although agency forecasts GDP growth to slow to 2.8% from 8.5% in 2011, before rising again to 4.5% in 2013. T-Bank's asset quality will probably weaken as the borrowers' ability to repay their loans will reduce. However, Fitch does not expect the effect to be significant as T-Bank has highly collateralised loans resulting in high collection rates and the fact that the leverage in both corporate and household sectors in Turkey is still moderate. At end-Q112, non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at T-Bank was at 2.3% of total gross loans, better than the banking system average of 2.7%.

The majority of T-Bank's funding comes from customer deposits, whilst reliance on wholesale funding remains low. The short-term nature of T-Bank's loan book and its stable deposit base provide comfort in terms of liquidity management. The bank comfortably complies with the local regulatory stress requirements.

T-Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking services with a special focus on SME loans and offers retail banking as a complementary business. T-Bank had 27 branches at end-Q111. Apart from Arab Bank group, Lebanon-based Bank Med Sal (unrated) is the other shareholder of T-Bank with 50%.

The rating actions are as follows:

Turkland:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'