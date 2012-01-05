(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait's (ABK) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
ABK's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high
probability of support from the Kuwaiti authorities if needed. This view is based on the bank's
high systemic importance, the government's 20% ownership and the strong history of support for
local banks from the Kuwaiti authorities.
The bank's VR reflects its healthy profitability, adequate liquidity and strong
capitalisation. It also reflects its high loans and deposits concentration, and exposure to high
risk sectors which could lead to a further deterioration in asset quality as the operating
environment remains weak.
Despite slow loan growth, pre-impairment operating profit remains robust and has improved in
9M11 owing to lower funding costs. However, Fitch believes that profitability could remain
pressured in the short-term by high loan impairment charges. The cost/income ratio was healthy
at 32% at end-9M11, but is expected to gradually increase in the medium-term as the bank expands
its branch network.
The non-performing loans (NPLs) ratio weakened in 9M11. Nevertheless, ABK weathered the
problems better than most peers in Kuwait. Similar to other local banks, ABK's loan book is
highly concentrated by borrower, and the bank is exposed directly and indirectly to the fragile
real estate sector and local stock market. The loan book being highly collateralised somewhat
mitigates the risks while pre-impairment operating profit also provides an adequate buffer
against a potential increase in NPLs. Impaired loans are more than covered by loan loss
reserves.
ABK's deposit base is highly concentrated, a common feature of the Kuwaiti banking system.
Despite being largely contractually short-term, these deposits tend to be stable. In addition
the bank's bond portfolio of liquid assets enables it to adequately manage liquidity.
The Fitch core capital ratio stood at a high 25.2% at end-9M11, which eases Fitch's concerns
about ABK's loan concentration risk.
Fitch believes that the lack of political consensus in Kuwait creates some inertia in the
system which ultimately hampers economic and credit growth, which in turn is delaying the
banking sector's recovery.
ABK was founded in 1967 by the Behbehani family, a prominent local business family who still
hold around 30% of the bank's shares. ABK is Kuwait's fifth-largest bank by assets.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'