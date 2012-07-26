July 26 - A wave of U.S. Baby Boomers (those born between 1945 and 1964) is beginning to
reach retirement age just as employers are seeking to reduce or even terminate their retirement
pension plans. At the same time, potential retirees are becoming increasingly
concerned about the future of the Social Security program. In a new report,
"Annuities' Share Of The Retirement Market May Be Set To Grow," published July
25, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services says that these
two developments may fuel interest in individual annuity products with
guaranteed lifetime income features that can provide retirees with protection
against living beyond their means.
However, these growth opportunities come with risks. Individual annuities,
even those without attractive lifetime guarantees, are generally more
sensitive to interest and equity market movements than the traditional life
(mortality) products are. Longevity risk, which is the risk that an insurance
company experiences higher-than-expected payouts, could become a substantial
concern due to policyholders' increasing life expectancy. Traditionally,
insurers have viewed the longevity business (including annuities) as a natural
hedge against the mortality business (life products, etc). However, the
benefits, if any, of such a hedge might be limited because the mortality and
longevity risks are on completely different blocks of business and could move
in unfavorable directions at the same time.