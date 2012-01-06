(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Fateh Chand Charitable Trust's (FCCT) 'Fitch BB+(ind)' National Long Term Rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of FCCT. The ratings will remain in the "Non-Monitored" category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings may be reinstated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

FCCT is a charitable trust registered in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. It has been in existence since 2005. The trust has 26 members, and operates a medical school plus hospital and a paramedical college to impart nursing education and training.

Fitch also classified FCCT's following bank facilities as non-monitored:

- INR351.8m term loan limits: migrated to 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

- INR105m non-fund based bank limits (comprising bank guarantees): migrated to 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'