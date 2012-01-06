(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ICICI Mar10 - SRTO, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR540.3m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the purchaser payouts is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 10 December 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR284m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR520.2m.

According to the payout report of 10 December 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.19% of the original pool principal and 0.52% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 36.2% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.