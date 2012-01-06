(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Novo IX Trust-Chassis's (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its Series A pass through certificates (PTCs) and liquidity facility as follows.

INR362.7m SLCF: upgraded to 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR3,405.6m Series A PTCs: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR56.7m liquidity facility affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch's initial base case assumption. The affirmation of the Series A PTCs and liquidity facility reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 17 November 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR737.7m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR3,484.7m.

According to the payout report of 17 November 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.70% of the original pool principal and 3.65% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 46.5% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.