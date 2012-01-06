(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Din Dayal Purushottam Lal's (DDPL) 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. The agency has also withdrawn the 'Fitch B-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4(ind)nm' ratings on DDPL's INR200m fund-based and non-fund based programme.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DDPL.

Fitch migrated DDPL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 17 June 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Din Dayal Purushottam Lal's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).